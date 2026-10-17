Dominik Szoboszlai Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Liverpool Star

LONDON — Dominik Szoboszlai’s return to Liverpool’s starting XI lasted for just 32 minutes before he was forced off through injury against Brentford.

The all-action Hungarian midfielder had missed Liverpool’s previous two fixtures with a hamstring issue, failing to even travel to Austria for the midweek Champions League win over LASK.

Andoni Iraola had been uncertain of Szoboszlai’s fitness heading into Saturday’s trip to Brentford but was convinced by Thursday and Friday’s training sessions to start his first-choice midfielder alongside Alexis Mac Allister. That decision spectacularly backfired.

Szoboszlai crumpled in a heap on the turf half an hour into the Premier League clash in west London, entirely unconnected to any other player. Liverpool’s medical staff made the short trip from the dugout to the nearside of the halfway line but the player’s mind had been made up. With a disconsolate shake of his head, Szoboszlai trudged off the pitch and down the tunnel.

Liverpool were already understaffed in the middle of the pitch by Ryan Gravenberch’s suspension and promptly conceded a cheap header to trail during the interval.

What Injury Does Dominik Szoboszlai Have?

Dominik Szoboszlai cut a disappointed figure. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

At this early stage, it’s unclear quite what went wrong for Szoboszlai. Given there had been no contact—the midfielder had in fact been sticking to a more disciplined deeper role during a promising half-hour of action—the fear is that this a recurrence of his recent muscular issue.

Szoboszlai has been mercifully spared any serious injuries over the last few years. The hamstring problem which forced him to miss the thumping from Manchester City and win over LASK was his first fitness complaint since February 2024.

Back then, Szoboszlai missed 10 Liverpool matches in quick succession with a hamstring issue which has not flared up again—until now.

When Will Dominik Szoboszlai Be Back for Liverpool?

Andoni Iraola cannot catch a break. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Only the fullness of time will reveal an accurate timeline—and even then any recovery will be dictated by the fickle fates. That Szoboszlai has just come back from such a recent setback will be a concern.

Iraola already has personnel issues in the middle of the pitch given Gravenberch’s current suspension—although the Netherlands international will be available from Monday onward.

“We need everyone,” Iraola breathlessly warned before he lost his No. 8, “we will need everyone in one moment or the other. Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably.”