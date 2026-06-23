Who Is DR Congo’s ‘Living Statue’? The 2026 World Cup Welcomes Lumumba Vea

These days, a DR Congo match is not complete without the fan that people have come to know ‘Lumumba Vea,’ an unmissable sight in the crowd.

Rather than passionate displays of support, Lumumba Vea—real name Michel Kuka Mboladinga—is unique in his statuesque presence. Leopards fans are typically loud and excitable, but this supporter will stand perfectly still for an entire match, arm raised in a significant pose.

His outfit is deliberate, too. The whole image—shirt, jacket, tie, glasses, haircut—is an effort to resemble Patrice Lumumba, a Congolese independence leader and later the first prime minister of the country that is now DR Congo.

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Who Was Patrice Lumumba?

The Patrice Lumumba statue sits atop his mausoleum in Kinshasa, DR Congo. | ARSENE MPIANA/AFP/Getty Images

The real Lumumba was a key figure in the formation of the First Republic of Congo, freeing itself from colonial rule by Belgium upon gaining independence in 1960. But post-independence violence and power struggles—the Congo Crisis—almost immediately followed.

Democratically elected, Lumumba was removed from office by military leader Joseph-Désiré Mobutu with support from the United States and Belgium, having been denied military support from UN peacekeepers and turning to the Soviet Union for help. He was ultimately arrested in December 1960 and assassinated the next month by separatist forces with help from Belgian mercenaries.

Meanwhile, Mobutu took power in a later second coup in 1965 and remained president, unopposed throughout the 1970s and 1980s in a de facto dictatorship when the country was internationally known as Zaïre and competed at is only prior World Cup in 1974, until being overthrown in 1997.

Lumumba’s early death effectively martyred him for generations to come and Mboladinga’s pose mimics a statue in tribute to him in Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital.

Why Wasn’t Lumumba Vea at DR Congo vs. Portugal?

Quarantine has to be observed due to DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak. | SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

Lumumba Vea was not in attendance at DR Congo’s opening match—its first World Cup appearance in 52 years—to see a significant 1–1 draw against a tame and blunt Portugal. He and others arriving from the central African nation have had to observe quarantine due to an Ebola outbreak. But his presence in the Estadio BBVA is expected for Tuesday’s match with Colombia.

Mboladinga rose to wider international prominence as Lumumba Vea at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but this gimmick has been a staple of DR Congo matches since 2013.

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