Dream Transfer: Alessandro Bastoni to Barcelona
Despite Barcelona seemingly done exploring the market in the summer transfer window, a recent significant outgoing could see the Catalans look for a dream reinforcement.
Iñigo Martínez looked set to lead Barcelona’s defense during 2025–26, then, out of nowhere, he left the club on a free transfer to join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League less than two weeks before Barcelona’s La Liga season debut.
It’s a massive blow to Barcelona’s back line considering Martínez emerged as the leader of Hansi Flick’s high defensive line and as the perfect partner to nurture the young and emerging Pau Cubarsí.
The plan all summer was to let go of a center back given the vast number of alternatives at the position. But Martínez leaving Barcelona was not seen as part of that plan. Now, despite the wealth of options, Barcelona’s defense could take as step-back next season.
Barcelona’s financial woes make signing a world class replacement seem nearly impossible. Yet, stranger things have happened before. If there’s even the slightest chance, then Barcelona should consider making a move for a center back even more highly regarded than Martínez: Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni.
A World Class Talent With Plenty of Future
Italy is famous for harvesting some of the greatest center backs the sport has ever seen and Bastoni is just the latest iteration.
Think of the quality of Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci but molded perfectly for the modern game and you get Bastoni.
At just 26 years old, Bastoni has become the standout defender at Inter— arguably the best defensive side in Europe in recent years. He’s a physical presence with deceptive speed, a duel-winning destroyer that’s just as capable of starting counter-attacks with precise passes from deep.
He’s an extremely canny defender who reads the game masterfully from the back, a seemingly innate trait that allows him to take risks—Flick’s entire defensive philosophy is built on taking risks.
Given he’s been stopping attacks since the late-2010s, it’s easy to forget he’s just now entering his prime years, making him even more attractive for a team like Barcelona, a squad already anchored by young and promising players.
The Perfect Fit Alongside Pau Cubarsi
Cubarsí has all the makings to become one of the greatest center backs of his generation. At just 18-years-old, he’s already a penciled-in starter under Flick. Over the past two seasons, he’s played to already a ridiculously high level.
Bastoni’s arrival wouldn’t compromise Cubarsí’s growth, it would potentialize it. Like Martínez and unlike Ronald Araújo, Bastoni is naturally left-footed, meaning he can simply slide in to the left of Cubarsí in the heart of Barcelona’s defense. With Araujo, Cubarsí could be forced to play on his weaker left side.
Despite still being in his mid-twenties, Bastoni is eight years Cubarsí’s senior and has played 200 more games than the Spaniard throughout his career. Partnering the La Masia graduate with one of the best defenders in the world, learning the Italian style of playing the position, would do wonders for his development.
Barcelona would be the greatest beneficiaries. Flick wouldn’t have to alter his system or deploy players away from their favored position and they’d have two of the world’s best at the position for years to come.
In other terms, Bastoni wouldn’t be just Martínez’s perfect replacement, he’d be the perfect upgrade.
The Pull of Barcelona and Lamine Yamal
“Respect to our opponents—they showed incredible strength and heart. And special mention to a terrifyingly good kid: Lamine Yamal, you’re a monster.” Bastoni wrote on Instagram following Inter Milan’s dramatic Champions League semifinals victory over Barcelona a season ago. He also posted a picture wearing Yamal’s shirt following the match.
The Italian also called Yamal the best player in the world after the first leg of the semifinals and again prior to the second leg.
Barcelona’s dreadful financial issues make signing players of Bastoni’s quality seem like a pipe dream. Still, the one thing the club has working for them is that players still regard Barcelona as a dream destination.
Just this summer, Nico Williams was crazy about joining the Catalans. The move never materialized, but Marcus Rashford’s did, after he also prioritized a move to Barcelona over anywhere else. The prospect and desire of playing with Yamal was a common denominator in both instances.
After years of turmoil, Barcelona are back to being amongst the best teams in the world, making it an even more attractive landing spot. If before, when results were dire, world class players were willing to join the club—like Robert Lewandowski in 2022—then Barça’s pull is even stronger now.
In all seriousness, Barcelona making a move for Bastoni in what remains of the 2025 summer window is essentially impossible. Barcelona themselves have reportedly closed the door on any further reinforcements joining for 2025–26.
However, there’s also reports that next summer, when Barcelona are hopeful to have less economic restraints, there’s plans in place to make a number of marquee signings. Trying to lure Bastoni to Barcelona in 2026 could be part of a larger plan to take Flick’s squad to another level.