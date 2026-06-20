Ecuador vs. Curacao—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Ecuador and Curaçao lost its respective opening World Cup Group E games against Côte d’Ivoire and Germany respectively, so it’s all to play for at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Amad Diallo’s last-minute winner condemned Ecuador to a late 1–0 defeat, in a game that was extremely entertaining despite the lack of goals. It bodes well for Sebastián Beccacece and his players, who should have more than enough quality to see off Curaçao.

Curaçao’s unsurprisingly was on the back foot throughout its game with Germany, but the 82nd ranked team in FIFA’s official rankings did get its Hollywood moment when Livano Comenencia levelled the score after Felix Nmecha’s early opener. The less said about the remainder of the match, the better.

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