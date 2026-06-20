Ecuador vs. Curacao—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Ecuador and Curaçao lost its respective opening World Cup Group E games against Côte d’Ivoire and Germany respectively, so it’s all to play for at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Amad Diallo’s last-minute winner condemned Ecuador to a late 1–0 defeat, in a game that was extremely entertaining despite the lack of goals. It bodes well for Sebastián Beccacece and his players, who should have more than enough quality to see off Curaçao.
Curaçao’s unsurprisingly was on the back foot throughout its game with Germany, but the 82nd ranked team in FIFA’s official rankings did get its Hollywood moment when Livano Comenencia levelled the score after Felix Nmecha’s early opener. The less said about the remainder of the match, the better.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.