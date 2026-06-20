Ecuador vs. Curacao—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Ecuador and Curaçao each goes into the second round of group fixtures at the 2026 World Cup looking to respond to the disappointment of defeat in the opening games.

The South American outfit was locked in an even and at times frustrating battle with Côte d’Ivoire for 90 minutes in Philadelphia, losing to a 90th-minute winner from Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. Defeat in the circumstances was harsh and a bitter pill to swallow.

But, in Curaçao, here is an opponent hammered 7–1 in its World Cup debut. There were some brief signs of promise in that encounter with Germany, but ultimately it wasn’t close at all.

Once upon a time, losing an opening game at a World Cup was potentially disastrous because of minimal margin for error. Now, with 48 teams chasing 32 knockout places, the jeopardy is much less. Four points ought to guarantee progression and, in some cases, as few as three might be enough.

This is perhaps the best chance either team has of winning a match.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Ecuador vs. Curaçao Score Prediction

Ecuador Bounces Back From Côte d’Ivoire Defeat

Can Enner Valencia score in a third World Cup? | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Every team drawn into Group E sees Curaçao as a comfortably winnable match and most of a ticket into the knockout phase of the competition.

Ecuador had chances to beat Côte d’Ivoire last weekend and should take the positives from that into what now ought to be a confidence-boosting victory.

Even though Curaçao very briefly threatened to upset Germany, the team lacks overall quality.

Enner Valencia seeking record extension: Ecuador’s veteran striker has already scored six times across two previous World Cup tournaments (2014, 2022), a national record. He struck the post against Côte d’Ivoire—but didn’t find the net—and will be a focal point again.

Ecuador’s veteran striker has already scored six times across two previous World Cup tournaments (2014, 2022), a national record. He struck the post against Côte d’Ivoire—but didn’t find the net—and will be a focal point again. New acquaintances: Despite relative geographic proximity within the Americas, this is the first time that these have ever faced each other.

Prediction: Ecuador 3-0 Curaçao

Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. Curaçao

Ecuador might be more adventurous. | Sports Illustrated

Ecuador can probably afford to throw a little more at this one, in terms of attacking numbers. Sebastián Beccacece opted for 3-4-3 against Côte d’Ivoire, but losing a center back and putting in an extra creator could be the key to a stress-free contest.

Ecuador predicted lineup vs. Curaçao (4-4-2): Galindez; Preciado, Pacho, Ordóñez, Hincapié; Caicedo, Franco; Yeboah, Vite, Plata; Valencia.



Curaçao Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador

Curaçao cannot be too disheartened. | Sports Illustrated

Losing 7–1, there might be a temptation to make changes. But, considering how Curaçao performed in the first 35 minutes against Germany, there’s an argument to be made for going again as it was there. Ecuador is not as good as Germany, so this will be a slightly more level playing field.

These players deserve the chance to try again.

Curaçao predicted lineup vs. Ecuador (4-3-3): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Commencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Chong, Locadia, Hansen.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Ecuador vs.Curaçao Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, USA

: Kansas City, USA Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Saturday, June 20 / Sunday, June 21

: Saturday, June 20 / Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 21)

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FS1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS App, CTV, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

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