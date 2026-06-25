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Ecuador vs. Germany—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 56th game of the 2026 World Cup sees one team looking to book its round of 32 place and the other looking to win Group E.
Toby Cudworth|
Ecuador and Germany will lock horns at the venue of the 2026 World Cup final.
Ecuador and Germany will lock horns at the venue of the 2026 World Cup final. | Visionhaus/Getty Images, Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images, Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

Mexico has taken the 2026 FIFA World Cup by storm on home soil.

El Tri has won both of its opening Group A games against South Africa and South Korea, scoring three goals without conceding to already secure its place in the knockout rounds.

Czechia, meanwhile, has accrued just a single point and put in a couple of rather drab displays—creating little in the final third—meaning its place in the next round depends on it beating the co-host.

Given Mexico’s current form, home advantage and head-to-head record—El Tri won the only previous meeting between the two sides back in 2010, though that carries little weight now—it is hard to imagine anything other than another victory.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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