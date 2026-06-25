Ecuador vs. Germany—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Mexico has taken the 2026 FIFA World Cup by storm on home soil.
El Tri has won both of its opening Group A games against South Africa and South Korea, scoring three goals without conceding to already secure its place in the knockout rounds.
Czechia, meanwhile, has accrued just a single point and put in a couple of rather drab displays—creating little in the final third—meaning its place in the next round depends on it beating the co-host.
Given Mexico’s current form, home advantage and head-to-head record—El Tri won the only previous meeting between the two sides back in 2010, though that carries little weight now—it is hard to imagine anything other than another victory.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.