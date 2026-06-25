Ecuador vs. Germany—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Mexico has taken the 2026 FIFA World Cup by storm on home soil.

El Tri has won both of its opening Group A games against South Africa and South Korea, scoring three goals without conceding to already secure its place in the knockout rounds.

Czechia, meanwhile, has accrued just a single point and put in a couple of rather drab displays—creating little in the final third—meaning its place in the next round depends on it beating the co-host.

Given Mexico’s current form, home advantage and head-to-head record—El Tri won the only previous meeting between the two sides back in 2010, though that carries little weight now—it is hard to imagine anything other than another victory.

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