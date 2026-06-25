Ecuador vs. Germany—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Germany has the luxury of knowing it will finish top of Group E regardless of what happens in the final round of World Cup group stages fixtures. Ecuador, however, is fighting for its life.

After two wins from two, the last 32 beckons for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany, which now has the chance to experiment or even rest players ahead of the knockouts. For Ecuador, only a win will ensure qualification to the next phase—and probably still only as one of the best third-placed teams.

The South Americans entered this tournament with high expectations having qualified well with a particularly mean-spirited defense. A stoppage-time defeat to Côte d’Ivoire may not have been cause to totally recalibrate expectations, but a 0–0 draw with Curaçao was.

Despite taking 27 shots, Ecuador could not find a way past goalkeeper Eloy Room, leading to one of the tournament’s shock results so far.

Germany’s comfortable position may give Ecuador reason to hope that there is still a chance it can prove its quality and qualify.

Ecuador vs. Germany Score Prediction

Embarrassing Early Exit for Ecuador

Goals have been the problem for Ecuador. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ecuador’s defensive stinginess is well-known, but it has been a prolfigacy in front of goal that has been its undoing. The South American side is one of four nations still waiting for a first goal at this World Cup (along with Haiti, Türkiye and Panama).

Unlike some of those other countries, Ecuador’s goal drought has not been for want of trying. La Tri has had more shots on target per match (8) than any side except Germany, but has missed the most big chances of anyone (7).

Germany has no need for points here, but is—famously—not the sort of team liable to go easy on a struggling opponent. Rotation players will also be keen to stake their case for minutes in the knockout rounds as Deniz Undav has done already. Unless Sebastián Beccacece can get his attack firing, it could be the end of the line for Ecuador.

Super sub : Deniz Undav has five goal involvements at this World Cup, despite not starting either of Germany’s matches so far. His achievement as a substitute matches Roger Milla’s record at the 1990 World Cup.

: Deniz Undav has five goal involvements at this World Cup, despite not starting either of Germany’s matches so far. His achievement as a substitute matches Roger Milla’s record at the 1990 World Cup. Contrasting form: Germany are on an 11-match winning run and is this World Cup’s top scorer so far with nine. Ecuador, meanwhile, came into this tournament off the back of a 19-match unbeaten run, but has struggled in the spotlight. Beccacece’s team is now four matches without a win at the World Cup—the longest run in the nation’s history.

Prediction: Ecuador 1–1 Germany

Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Ecuador could go unchanged. | Sports Illustrated

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Ecuador ahead of its final Group E match.

Despite the underwhelming display, Beccacece may opt for the same 3–5–2 lineup that started against Curaçao, with 36-year-old Enner Valencia leading the line alongside Gonzalo Plata in attack. Feeding them chances has not been the issue, get the ball over the line has.

Ecuador predicted lineup vs. Germany (3-5-2): Galíndez; Franco, Pacho, Hincapié; Yeboah, Caicedo, Alcívar, Vite, Estupiñan; Valencia, Plata

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador

Full rotation for Germany. | Sports Illustrated

Nagelsmann has to plan for life without Nico Schlotterbeck after the defender suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury against Côte d’Ivoire. Antonio Rüdiger replaced the Dortmund man at the heart of defense and could be paired with Newcastle’s Malick Thiaw as part of sweeping changes for this match.

With this a dead rubber from Germany’s perspective, it would be strange to see any of the players who started the previous game continue here. One question mark is whether Undav has earned a place now as a starter, and if—ironically—that means he could sit this one out.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Ecuador (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Anton, Thiaw, Rüdiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Amiri, Lewelling, Beier; Undav.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Ecuador vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : New Jersey, United States

: New Jersey, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Thursday, June 25

: Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Mary Victoria Penso (USA)

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5, Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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