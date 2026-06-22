Germany Star Out of World Cup, Will Miss Several Months With Serious Injury

Germany’s Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the 2026 World Cup due to an injury sustained in the comeback 2–1 win over Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday.

The 26-year-old began the tournament as a starter for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and was in the XI for both of Germany’s first two matches in Group E. However, he was replaced at half time in the clash with Côte d'Ivoire after going over on his ankle early into the game.

It has now been confirmed by the German football association (DFB) that Schlotterbeck “suffered medial ligament damage to his left ankle” and “will be sidelined for several months”.

Despite his injury, the Borussia Dortmund center back will remain with the Germany team in the U.S. as the tournament progresses.

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“We’ll miss Schlotti enormously on the pitch,” Nagelsmann said of his fallen player.

“He’s an outstanding defender and his ability to play out from the back is exceptional. He could have played a big role at this World Cup. We all tried to lift his spirits yesterday and fortunately, he’s a very positive person who is already looking ahead. The fact that he’s staying here with the squad for now is a lovely gesture because he also has an influence off the pitch.

“Despite losing him, we’re still very well equipped at centre-back for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw.”

Who Could Replace Schlotterbeck for Germany?

Schlotterbeck’s injury comes as a major blow to Germany. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Filling Schlotterbeck’s shoes at the heart of Germany’s defense will be no mean feat. The Dortmund star shone in Germany’s impressive 7–1 victory over Curaçao, even popping up with a headed goal from a corner.

Prior to his injury, he had established himself as a key player for Nagelsmann with his combination of athleticism, passing range and on-the-ball composure.

With the tournament already underway, Germany is not permitted to add any replacements to its World Cup roster and will have to see out the tournament with 25 players. However, Nagelsmann does have options ahead of the final Group E game against Ecuador.

Schlotterbeck was replaced by Real Madrid’s Rüdiger at half time and the 33-year-old looks well-placed to continue alongside Jonathan Tah for Germany this summer.

While Rüdiger lacks the the technical excellence of Schlotterbeck, he is a highly experienced defender and a dominating physical presence.

As Nagelsmann mentioned, he can also call upon the services of Anton (Dortmund) and Malick Thiaw (Newcastle). The latter may represent the most like for like replacement for Schlotterbeck as a ball-playing center back, but the 24-year-old is far less experienced, with only five senior caps to his name.

What Next for Germany?

Germany’s place in the knockouts is confirmed. | Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images

Nagelsmann’s side has already secured safe passage to the last 32 as winner of Group E, and the manager can afford to rest players and experiment when taking on Ecuador on Thursday, June 25.

Following the conclusion of the group phase, Germany will then face one of the best third-placed sides in its round of 32 knockout clash in Foxborough on Monday, June 29.

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