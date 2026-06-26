Egypt vs. Iran—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Both Egypt and Iran remain unbeaten through two rounds of group matches at the World Cup, and each has a glorious chance to advance to the knockout phase for the first time.

If results go their way—which takes into account Belgium’s simultaneous match against New Zealand—both nations could finish inside Group G’s top two. Third place is likely good enough to advance though, too.

Iran, denied a prolonged stay in the United States and initially permitted only to travel for matches, has defied the odds to even be competitive.

Draws against New Zealand and Belgium have served to galvanize the team. Now that travel restrictions have been partially lifted to allow Iran a little more leeway—although complaints still came after being delayed at the border this week—it could nurture even more positive momentum.

Egypt drew with Belgium and beat New Zealand thus far, having a total of four points already, a number that is all but certainly enough to progress among the eight best third-place finishers, should Egypt not manage to crack the top two and advance automatically.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Egypt vs. Iran Score Prediction

Mehdi Taremi had a goal disallowed against Belgium. | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Another Iran Draw, Stays Unbeaten

Iran is building into the World Cup and might have felt that with a less harsh itinerary, it could have beaten New Zealand—caught cold early on and coming from behind twice.

But Egypt is a team in form that has possibly gone under the radar in what will now likely be Mohamed Salah’s defining legacy with the national team. It won’t give up the first-place position in the Group G standings without a fight.

Both teams have shown they can score goals, and with a more favorable round of 32 match on offer for winning the group, don’t expect either to hold back.

A point apiece serves Egypt better but might also be enough for Iran in the third-place lottery.

Lots at stake: Either team could finish top of Group J. If Iran wins here by more goals than Belgium beats New Zealand, that equates to first place. Any Egypt win, regardless of what Belgium does, is enough. The group winner gets a third-place team in the next round. For Iran, finishing third is the only possible way of getting out of the United States for the round of 32 and round of 16—but that’s not guaranteed.

Either team could finish top of Group J. If Iran wins here by more goals than Belgium beats New Zealand, that equates to first place. Any Egypt win, regardless of what Belgium does, is enough. The group winner gets a third-place team in the next round. For Iran, finishing third is the only possible way of getting out of the United States for the round of 32 and round of 16—but that’s not guaranteed. Taremi checks in: The Iran captain is yet to find the net in this World Cup but has worked hard in difficult circumstances. Could this be the match in which he gets off the mark after previously scoring twice during the 2022 tournament?

Prediction: Egypt 2–2 Iran

Egypt Predicted Lineup vs. Iran

A forced change in defense. | Sports Illustrated

Mohamed Salah has played in a central No. 10 in Egypt’s first two matches, different from his right-wing role for Liverpool and the center forward position he played at the Africa Cup of Nations, and it seems to be working. The national talisman has two assists and a goal so far.

Egypt is missing center back Hamdi Fathi after picking up a hamstring injury in the first half against New Zealand, prompting at least one forced change. Hossam Abdelmaguid also got injured in that game after coming off the bench but likely wouldn’t have started here.

Egypt predicted lineup vs. Iran (4-2-3-1): Shoubir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lashin; Zico, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush.

Iran Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt

Iran could go a little more offensive. | Sports Illustrated

Manager Amir Ghalenoei could at least begin with the same back three that frustrated Belgium, having previously gone with a 4-4-2 against a weaker New Zealand, yet being left exposed. But there could equally be opportunity to commit a little more forward to get on the scoresheet.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh could return to the lineup after playing only the second half last time. Otherwise, there are not thought to be any injuries in the squad.

Iran predicted lineup vs. Egypt (3-4-3): Beiranvand; Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Nemeti; Rezaeian, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi; Hajisafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Mohebi.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Egypt vs. Iran Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, United States

: Seattle, United States Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27

: Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time : 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 27)

: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 27) Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

How to Watch Egypt vs. Iran on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN2, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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