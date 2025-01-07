Elon Musk 'Would Like' to Buy Premier League Club Worth $5.37B
Elon Musk, the CEO of X and Tesla, has his sights set on purchasing Premier League giants Liverpool, according to his father.
In the first week of the new year, a report from British newspaper Weekend Sport suggested Musk was looking into buying the Reds. The rumor had little evidence to back up the claim, but Errol Musk, Elon's father, just all-but confirmed his billionaire son's interest in Liverpool.
Errol was asked about Elon's potential new business venture on Times Radio and the 79-year-old replied, "I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price! Oh yes, [he has expressed an interest], but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it."
"He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to," Errol continued. "So would I!"
Musk can certainly afford to purchase Liverpool if he decides to pursue the opportunity. The Reds might be the fourth most expensive club in the world, valued at $5.37B, but the businessman has a net worth of $426.5B, per Forbes.
"[Elon's] grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family," Errol added. "So, we are attached to Liverpool you know."
Fenway Sports Group currently owns Liverpool, along with the MLB's Boston Red Sox and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. FSG has shown in the past its willingness to welcome aboard minority stake owners, like US investment firm Dynasty Equity back in September 2023.
Although it remains to be seen if the speculation will actually amount to anything, the news is yet another distraction for Liverpool amid the Premier League title race. There is already so much noise surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, and now, a possible new ownership stake is thrown into the conversation surrounding the Reds' 2024–25 season.