The 10 Most Expensive Soccer Teams in the World
The most expensive clubs in soccer span four countries and are all worth billions of dollars each.
It goes without saying that the biggest and most successful teams in soccer are often the ones with the most money. The clubs at the top of the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 have the luxury of signing the world's best players. With Vinícius Júnior, Rodri, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane just a handful of superstars currently playing for the most expensive teams in the world, it is no surprise the clubs find themselves the favorites to lift silverware at the end of a season.
Here's the 10 most valuable teams in soccer across the globe, per Forbes.
1. Real Madrid
Value: $6.6 billion
League: La Liga
Real Madrid are both the winningest and most expensive club in the world. Los Blancos have a record 15 Champions League titles and 36 La Liga titles. Some of the best players in the sport's history have represented the club, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Raúl.
Los Blancos have an operating income of $76 million.
2. Manchester United
Value: $6.55 billion
League: Premier League
Not far behind Real Madrid are Manchester United. The club is one of the biggest and best clubs in Premier League history. The Red Devils topped England's top-flight a record 13 times and lifted the Champions League trophy three times.
Manchester United have an operating income of $187 million.
3. Barcelona
Value: $5.6 billion
League: La Liga
Barcelona rank as the third most valuable club in 2024. The Catalans have an overflowing trophy cabinet, featuring five Champions League titles and 27 La Liga titles. Countless soccer legends can trace their careers back to Barcelona, with Lionel Messi atop the list.
Barcelona have an operating income of $145 million.
4. Liverpool
Value: $5.37 billion
League: Premier League
Liverpool are the second-most expensive Premier League team, worth $1 billion less than Manchester United. Despite claiming 18 First Division titles, the Reds only have one Premier League title. The club has found plenty of success in Europe, though, taking home six Champions League titles, the most of any Premier League club.
Liverpool have an operating income of $102 million.
5. Manchester City
Value: $5.1 billion
League: Premier League
No Premier League side has been more dominant over the last decade than Manchester City. The Citizens claimed four consecutive EPL titles in as many years, bringing the club's total to eight. Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City lifted their first Champions League trophy in 2023.
Manchester City have an operating income of $148 million.
6. Bayern Munich
Value: $5 Billion
League: Bundesliga
Bayern Munich are the only Bundesliga team with a place in the top 10 most expensive teams of the year. The German giants have an incredible 32 Bundesliga titles and won 11 in a row before Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen took the crown in 2024. Bayern Munich also topped Europe four times.
Bayern Munich have an operating income of $84 million.
7. Paris Saint-Germain
Value: $4.4 billion
League: Ligue 1
Unsurprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain rank above all the other French clubs when it comes to value. The French giants have topped Ligue 1 a record 12 times and have been represented by the sport's greats, including Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman wound up leaving for Real Madrid, though, after PSG failed to win the Champions League yet again.
PSG have an operating income of $126 million.
8. Tottenham Hotspur
Value: $3.2 billion
League: Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur are the only English club in the top 10 that have not won the Premier League. Spurs have yet to top the Champions League as well, though they did come close in 2019 when they lost in the final to Liverpool.
Tottenham have an operating income of $161 million.
9. Chelsea
Value: $3.1 billion
League: Premier League
Chelsea's value comes in just under Spurs' at $3.1 billion. The Blues won the Premier League an impressive five times, the third-most of any club behind only Manchester United and Manchester City. Chelsea are also the only team not named Manchester City or Real Madrid to win the Champions League in the last four years.
Chelsea have the lowest operating income of all the teams in the top 10 at $400,000.
10. Arsenal
Value: $2.6 billion
League: Premier League
Arsenal round out the top 10 most expensive clubs in soccer. The Gunners are also the final member of the Premier League "Big Six" on the list, giving England's top-flight the most representation. Although Arsenal has never lifted the Champions League trophy, the club has three Premier League titles to its name, including its "Invincibles" season in which the team did not suffer a single EPL defeat.
Arsenal have an operating income of $140 million.