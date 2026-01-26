Endrick on Loan: A Decision Real Madrid Could Come to Regret

As Real Madrid continue to rely—far too heavily—on superstar forward Kylian Mbappé to carry the team’s goalscoring load, Endrick is lighting up Ligue 1 just three weeks into his loan at Lyon.

The Brazilian wonderkid made the move to the Spanish capital with the highest of expectations ahead of the 2024–25 season, but he soon found his early career at the Bernabéu limited to brief cameos off the bench, before he was overlooked entirely for Club World Cup breakout star Gonzalo García.

In fact, Endrick only played 99 minutes under Xabi Alonso in the first half of the 2025–26 season despite the flashes of brilliance he showed in limited appearances during his debut campaign The striker was also handed the No. 9 shirt this summer, but his lack of playing time ultimately prompted his loan to Lyon.

The €1 million ($1.2 million) deal was the first and only one made by the Spanish giants in the January transfer window so far, and it could be one they rue as the season progresses.

Endrick Steals the Show at Lyon

The days of Endrick sitting on the bench at Real Madrid are over. The 19-year-old has started three of Lyon’s last four matches, recording at least one goal contribution in each outing.

Endrick got his time in France off to a dream start, getting on the scoresheet in his debut. The forward finished off a left-footed strike on the brink of halftime against Lille, lifting his team to a 2–1 win in the Coupe de France bout.

A week later, Endrick played his first-ever Ligue 1 game and assisted his team’s winner against Brest. He also created the most chances (five), completed the most dribbles (nine) and won the most duels (13) in the match, earning himself MOTM honors.

Endrick then outdid himself this weekend, bagging a hat trick in Lyon’s 5–2 rout over Metz. His first goal was simple enough from close-range, but his second came in transition, where he showcased his speed, composure and silky finishing. The Brazil international capped off his night with a goal from the spot.

History-Making Night Is Only the Beginning

Endrick already has five goal contributions in three appearances for Lyon. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Scoring a hat trick after so much time on the sidelines for Real Madrid would have been reason enough to celebrate, but Endrick did so in record-setting fashion. At 19 years and 188 days, he is the youngest Lyon player to score thrice in a Ligue 1 match, surpassing Bernard Lacombe.

Endrick also became the fourth youngest player this century to bag a hat trick in Ligue 1, joining the following exclusive club of players:

Jérémy Ménez: 17 years and 260 days old

Kylian Mbappé: 18 years and 53 days old

Ousmane Dembélé: 18 years and 296 days old

Endrick: 19 years and 188 days old

Taking his place in the history books alongside the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and the early favorite for the 2026 Ballon d’Or Kylian Mbappé is a storybook moment for Endrick, especially since the latter is someone he played with and learned from at Real Madrid.

“It’s the first hat trick of my life,” Endrick said to French football broadcaster Ligue 1+ after the game. “I’m so happy. Really. It was an incredible match. I’m going to keep the ball at home. It’s an amazing day in my life.”

Real Madrid Looking on With Pride ... For Now

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Endrick shared the pitch only a handful of times at Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Part of the reason Real Madrid allowed Endrick to join Lyon on loan was to aid in his development. The perfect scenario included the Brazilian gaining valuable experience, playing week in and week out, before he returned to the Bernabéu as a better, more well-rounded player capable of helping the team in the future.

Endrick’s early performances in France should be great news for Los Blancos. Except whispers are already mounting about whether the club would have been better off keeping the teenager in Madrid, so long as they granted him more opportunities.

After all, the 15-time European champions are crying out for a consistent goalscorer not named Mbappé. Real Madrid’s top scorers this season across all competitions are as follows:

Mbappé: 34 goals

Vinicius Junior: seven goals

Jude Bellingham: six goals

Gonzalo García: five goals

The drop off between Mbappé and Vinicius Jr, the club’s second-leading goalscorer this season, is jarring. A player with Endrick’s left foot and natural finishing ability would be a most welcomed addition to Álvaro Arbeloa’s squad, which struggles to create and score goals outside of the French phenom.

Instead, the most natural and gifted No. 9 at Real Madrid is currently playing for Lyon, a decision that could ultimately backfire should Mbappé face more fitness struggles in the future or slow down in front of goal.

