Endrick’s Real Madrid Future Made Clear—But Is It the Best Choice?

Endrick’s Real Madrid future appears settled for now, with the agent of the Brazilian forward dismissing speculation that he could leave the Santiago Bernabéu in January despite “a lot of interest.”

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances. However, he has struggled for opportunities this term under José Mourinho, playing just four minutes and prompting speculation that another move could be on the cards.

AS Roma, AC Milan and Manchester United have all been linked with the Brazil international, who could be tempted to seek regular first-team soccer elsewhere.

Speaking to Italian publication Adnkronos, Alan Redmond, Global Head of Football at Roc Nation Sports International, the agency representing Endrick, dismissed the prospect of an imminent departure.

“In Endrick’s case, he’s always said he wants to stay at Real Madrid, and I’m convinced that this season, when he gets the chance, he’ll score a lot of goals. I can confirm that there was a lot of interest in him in the summer, from various countries, but his goal was never to leave Spain,” Redmond said.

He added: “The financial aspect isn’t important; the player evaluates the club’s project. We’re talking about a player with the qualities to be at Real Madrid—he just needs opportunities.

“Endrick came from a loan spell at Lyon and played very well in France, then he had some problems, and I think it was also quite frustrating for him not to be at his best physically.

“However, the idea has always been to stay in Madrid. We’ll see what happens in the future, but honestly, I think he’ll stay at Real Madrid for a long time. That’s my opinion. I don’t think he’ll move.”

Endrick can’t catch a break lately. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Redmond’s comments suggest that Endrick remains committed to making his mark in Madrid, despite his limited involvement this season. However, with the young forward having already demonstrated his potential during his spell in France, questions remain over whether staying at the Bernabéu is the best move for his development.

For a striker at this stage of his career, regular minutes can be crucial if he is to fulfil his potential. If opportunities remain scarce, another loan spell or even a permanent departure could become increasingly appealing.

So, how can Endrick force his way into Real Madrid’s plans? And if regular first-team soccer remains out of reach, would leaving the Spanish giants ultimately be the best decision for his career?

Why Is Endrick Struggling for Minutes at Real Madrid?

Mourinho is a fan of Espi. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Endrick has endured a frustrating start to the 2026–27 season at Real Madrid, with a combination of injury problems and competition for places limiting his opportunities under José Mourinho.

The Brazilian began the campaign nursing a recurring hamstring injury, which ruled him out of selection for Madrid’s first four games of the season. During his absence, young Spanish striker Carlos Espí featured on the bench, coming on in three matches and scoring once.

Since Endrick returned to fitness in mid-September, however, neither youngster has been given much playing time. Both have remained on the bench for every game since, making just one appearance each as late substitutes in a 3–2 win over Elche.

Endrick was introduced on the right wing, while Espí came on in his preferred central striking role and ultimately stole the headlines by scoring a stoppage-time winner.

Endrick vs. Espi

Statistic (La Liga 26–27) Endrick Carlos Espí Appearances 1 4 Starts 0 0 Minutes 5 29 Goals 2 0 Assists 0 0

For now, Mourinho has two young attacking options competing for opportunities, but Espí appears to have the edge as a central striker, particularly given his recent form. Endrick, meanwhile, is still waiting for a meaningful chance to prove himself.

That does not necessarily mean Mourinho has lost faith in the Brazilian. In fact, the Madrid boss previously explained why he chose to keep Endrick at the club over the summer, suggesting he believes the youngster has a bright future in the Spanish capital.

Asked why he did not allow Endrick to leave Madrid during the summer, Mourinho told TNT Brazil: “Because of the qualities he possesses, the positions he can play in ... He’s a goalscorer and teams need goals. And he’ll obviously have plenty of opportunities to play and develop. Then, with the national team, he’ll find another manager who can really help him develop.”

Mourinho also acknowledged that Endrick was not yet ready to play extended minutes, adding that “he is not in condition to play for more than five or 10 minutes.”

That assessment offers some context for the forward’s limited involvement since returning from injury. However, with opportunities still hard to come by and Espí seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, Endrick will need to make the most of any minutes he gets if he hopes to establish himself in Mourinho’s plans.

How Endrick Can Force his Way into Mourinho’s Plans

Endrick needs minutes. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

As mentioned, Endrick appears to remain part of Mourinho’s plans at Real Madrid, but exactly where he fits into the team is unclear.

His cameo against Elche, during which he came on at right wing, suggests that playing out wide could be one option. It is a role he has filled on several occasions for both Brazil and Lyon last season, meaning he has the experience and ability to operate there, even if it is not his preferred position.

The problem, however, is that competition on Madrid’s right flank is fierce. Yan Diomande, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler are all options for Mourinho in that position, while Rodrygo could also return to the equation once he recovers from injury. Breaking into that group will be no easy task.

Ironically, his chances of getting minutes as a central striker may be slightly better, given that Kylian Mbappé and Espí are the only other out-and-out center forwards in the squad. However, Mbappé is virtually guaranteed to play whenever he is available for La Liga and Champions League fixtures, leaving Endrick with limited opportunities in the club’s biggest competitions.

That could make the Copa del Rey his best chance to earn minutes through the middle, particularly if Mbappé is rested to preserve his fitness for more important fixtures. Even then, though, Endrick would still have to compete with Espí for a starting spot.

Endrick is still only 20, and there is plenty of time for him to develop into the player Madrid believe he can become. Nevertheless, his immediate prospects look uncertain. Mourinho may have made it clear that he sees a future for the Brazilian in Madrid, but keeping a talented young striker at the club will count for little if he rarely gets the chance to play.