Transfer Rumors: La Liga Giants Want Fernandes; Man Utd Plot Endrick Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Florian Wirtz has been linked with an exit from Liverpool. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea continue to track Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz and would consider reuniting him with manager Xabi Alonso if the Reds choose to entertain offers for the Germany international. (Source: Mark Brus)

While AC Milan lead the race to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick in January, Manchester United are currently posing the biggest threat among Premier League suitors. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has emerged as a target for a number of sides across Europe. In England, the Canada international is being watched by Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man Utd, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also tracking Davies. (Source: fussball-news)

Joshua Zirkzee has approved a return to Serie A as he prepares to leave Man Utd. Juventus are keen but Napoli are hoping to use former Red Devils Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay to sway the striker. (Source: AreaNapoli)

Chelsea are readying a bid of €100 million ($112 million) to sign Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool. (Source: 4-4-2)

Man City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri is looking to end the downward spiral of his career at both club and international level, and has changed agent in anticipation of a departure from the Etihad Stadium. (Source: DZ Foot)

Inter Milan’s Andy Diouf, a natural midfielder who has been converted to wingback in Italy, has emerged as a target for Chelsea, while both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain officials were impressed by his recent France debut. (Source: El Nacional)

Hull City have joined Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Beşiktaş striker Oh Hyeon-gyu. (Source: Takvim via Sport Witness)

Aston Villa are ready to pay around €20 million ($22 million) to sign Athletico Paranaense striker Kevin Viveros. (Source: RTI Esporte)

During a scouting trip to watch Roma right back Wesley, officials from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham were all captivated by his understudy, 19-year-old Emanuele Lulli. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are locked in a £60 million ($79 million) battle for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Benjamin Šeško has been the subject of speculation. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is becoming increasingly interested in a move for Man Utd striker Benjamin Šeško. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid are prepared to battle Galatasaray for the signature of Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is also being followed by AC Milan and Juventus as he approaches the final six months of his current contract. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are ready to meet the demands of 16-year-old Man Utd sensation JJ Gabriel in order to fend off competition from across Europe. (Source: Bernabéu Digital)

If an offer of €80 million ($90 million) arrives from Bayern Munich, Barcelona would consider selling midfielder Dani Olmo and replacing him with a cheaper alternative, perhaps João Félix of Al Nassr. (Source: The Touchline)

Real Madrid are divided over a possible move for Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch, with some inside the club believing a more experienced defender is needed. (Source: Jorge C. Picón)

Fenerbahçe are battling Juventus for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz in the January transfer window. (Source: Fotomaç)