England 2026 World Cup Preview: Three Lions Look to Buck the Trend

“No more years of hurt, no more need for dreaming,” British comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner famously prophesied for England on their hit song “Three Lions” ahead of the 1996 European Championships.

Thirty years on, the duo—and the rest of England—are still chasing a repeat of 1966, when Bobby Moore hoisted the Jules Rimes trophy above his head at Wembley Stadium.

But with a string of near misses at recent tournaments, a world-class manager now in charge in Thomas Tuchel and a roster packed with some of the planet’s best players, there’s a genuine sense that 2026 could finally be its year once again.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-0L-0D

: 8W-0L-0D Goals for / against: 22 / 0

22 / 0 Top scorer: Harry Kane (8)

Harry Kane (8) Assist leader: Declan Rice (4)

Tuchel’s England enjoyed a perfect 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign—and we mean perfect.

Eight games, eight wins, 22 goals scored and not a single one conceded. The Three Lions breezed through its group, defeating Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra twice each.

Perhaps even more impressive than the results themselves were the performances. England often played a free-flowing, attacking style that its world-class roster deserves—something that had too often been underutilized during Sir Gareth Southgate’s tenure.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue England vs. Croatia Wednesday, June 17 AT&T Stadium England vs. Ghana Tuesday, June 23 Gillette Stadium Panama vs. England Saturday, June 27 MetLife Stadium

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel is enjoying life in international management. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2025

: Since 2025 Manager meter: Attack-minded pragmatist

Recent years have seen a number of domestically successful managers take the reins of national teams, and Thomas Tuchel is one of the shining examples.

His achievements at the club level are impressive: league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, cup trophies with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea—including the Champions League in 2020–21—and all while demonstrating tactical flexibility at each club.

Big international tournament experience is really the only thing the German is missing.

How England Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: High-intensity, possession-focused

High-intensity, possession-focused Key strengths: Keeping possession, fluid formations and direct passing

Keeping possession, fluid formations and direct passing Key weaknesses: Vulnerability to counterattacks, lack of quality backup for Harry Kane

Though England lines up in a nominal 4-2-3-1, in possession Tuchel’s side effectively turns into a highly attacking 2-3-5. The two center backs stay deep, while both full backs push into midfield on either side of a holding midfielder. The other midfielder then has the freedom to move forward, creating space to pick out passes to the wingers, who look to run in behind the opposition defense.

This setup gives England a wealth of attacking options but can leave it vulnerable to quick counterattacks, especially down the flanks with wingers high up and fullbacks drawn inward.

Compared to Southgate’s more cautious approach, Tuchel’s team takes risks—playing longer or riskier passes to create bigger chances—and lets creative players like the No. 10 and wingers express themselves, even if it doesn’t always pay off. Also, expect Harry Kane to drop deep at times, collect the ball and feed the wide runners behind.

Ultimately, it’s a high-reward, high-risk style designed to dominate games and impose England’s attacking will on any opponent.

Ones to Watch

Two completely opposite ends of the experience spectrum, yet both as vital as one another. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images, Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

X Factor: As England’s striker, captain and all-time leading scorer, Harry Kane is the team’s bellwether. When on form, finding the right balance between dropping into midfield to create and sniffing out tap-in finishes, he makes the Three Lions a force to be reckoned with.

Breakout Star: Despite not even being a senior international at the start of the season, Elliot Anderson will end it as England’s first-choice midfielder. Having already wooed Tuchel with a dizzying set of skills, the Nottingham Forest star is stacking up Premier League admirers.

What England Will Be Wearing

It’s the standard color scheme on offer for England. | Nike

England has focused on fine details with its World Cup kits, embedding graphical elements—flags, lions and stars—directly into the textured fabric. As usual, the home shirt is white, while the away strip is red.

The away jersey features a centralized crest and logo, while both sport a thick crew-neck collar.

England’s Predicted Starting XI

England’s side has a relatively new look. | FootballUser

England has such strength in depth it’s hard to predict exactly who Tuchel will play, with the German likely to rotate. Still, a few things seem almost certain.

In his favored 4-2-3-1 setup, Jordan Pickford will almost certainly start in goal, with Marc Guéhi—England’s standout at the 2024 Euros—anchoring central defense. Declan Rice and Anderson are likely to operate as the midfield pivot, while Kane leads the line up front.

On the flanks, Reece James starts at right back if he’s able to stay fit, with breakthrough Manchester City talent Nico O’Reilly at left back and Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka occupying the wide attacking roles. The No. 10 spot is England’s biggest conundrum, with plenty of options: Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham all capable of filling the role—but Bellingham seems the most likely starter.

Current Form

The less said about England’s March friendlies, the better. A 1–1 draw with Uruguay and a 1–0 defeat to Japan—both at Wembley—involved lots of experimentation, but little positive outcome.

Captain and talisman Kane missed the Japan match through injury, with England looking lost in his absence. Tuchel threw some peripheral players into the mix, but rather than book their place on the plane to the U.S., several raised the idea that Tuchel might be better leaving them at home.

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford pushed their causes for a starting berth, while Phil Foden looked out of sorts.

What We Can Expect From England Fans

England soccer fans will make the most of the good times that come their way. | The FA/Getty Images

England’s fan reputation of being hooligans is, thankfully, something of the past, replaced by a more family-friendly and diverse crowd reflecting the multicultural nature of modern England. And the Three Lions’ supporters bring plenty of personality to the stands.

Expect creative (and sometimes colorful) chants, booming drums, wigs and face paint and good-natured rowdiness.

National Expectations

Few nations feel the weight of expectation like England’s national soccer team. The 2026 World Cup will be no different—if anything, the pressure will be even greater.

With Tuchel at the helm and a wealth of top-tier talent at his disposal, England’s fans aren’t just hoping for victory—they expect it. Anything less than lifting the trophy in North America will be seen as a failed mission. Such is the enormity of the expectations.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Win, or else

: Win, or else Who England Doesn't Want to Face: Spain

Spain One Stat That Defines England: Tuchel’s side became the first-ever European team to achieve a perfect qualification record

Tuchel’s side became the first-ever European team to achieve a perfect qualification record If Things Go Wrong: Tuchel will get the sack

Tuchel will get the sack What Will Everyone Say If England Goes Out Early? Will it ever come home?

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