Harry Maguire Breaks Silence on England World Cup Snub With Heartbreaking Message

Manchester United stalwart center back Harry Maguire has anticipated his exclusion from England’s final 26-man World Cup roster ahead of Friday’s official reveal, resulting in an emotional message that he shared with the public over social media.

“I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had,” Maguire posted on Thursday evening. “I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Maguire, 33, reemerged for England in the March international window, logging 90 minutes in the friendly against Uruguay, a 1–1 draw. He also made a brief cameo in the following match, a 1–0 loss to Japan. They were his first international appearances since September 2024.

The Englishman has 66 total caps since his debut in 2017, including seven goals. He was an integral player in the 2018 World Cup run to the semifinals and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting every match through both tournaments. He also captained the Three Lions on several occasions.

Maguire’s Recent Surge in Performance

Harry Maguire has flourished under interim manager Michael Carrick. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Maguire has been extremely open about his desire to play in the World Cup this summer, defending his capabilities on soccer’s grandest stage.

“Yes, of course, I’m desperate to go,” Maguire told reporters in April. “I think it would be my last World Cup for my country. I’ve been to two, I missed out on the Euros two years ago through injury, which just hurt a lot really. So I’m desperate to go, whatever role the manager would want me for.

“Whether that’s starting or whether it’s deciding games late on. I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes. I don’t think that’s to question really. That can be really effective later on in games, whether you’re holding on to a lead or trying to chase a game. I still think there’s an important part that I can play in, that I can help.”

He has well-defended that personal vote of confidence this spring, thriving under United’s interim manager Michael Carrick, who took over for Ruben Amorim in January. Soon after Maguire recovered from his hamstring injury that month, he became a regular starter for the club, with Carrick seeing the potential in him that Amorim didn’t.

The backline bedrock has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season and was a valuable asset towards United’s surge up the Premier League table, helping them achieve their primary goal of Champions League qualification. He penned a new deal last month, keeping him at the red side of Manchester until June 2027, suggesting he still has more left to give.

Evidently his history at the World Cup and recent surge in success aren’t enough for England manager Thomas Tuchel, who may find the likes of Manchester City’s John Stones, Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and City’s Marc Guéhi more reliable.

England kicks off World Cup play on June 17 against Group L foe Croatia in Arlington, Texas. The Three Lions then travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts to face Ghana on June 23. The team concludes the group stage against Panama on June 27 in East Rutherford, New Jersey before the knockout stage commences.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC