England's Goalkeeper Options—Ranked
There's a famous old Nike advert which features Paolo Maldini and the tagline: "Italy's Goalkeeper: Easiest Job in Europe."
Unfortunately for England, they don't have Maldini marshalling the defence, so it matters greatly who they have between the sticks.
Jordan Pickford has long been favoured as the country's best goalkeeper by Gareth Southgate, but the departure of the former Three Lions boss and the arrival of former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could change things for the Everton stopper.
Here, Sports Illustrated ranks England's current goalkeeping options.
9. Jason Steele
Jason Steele was a surprise revelation for Brighton during 2022–23, replacing Robert Sánchez partway through the campaign.
The former England Under-21 goalkeeper impressed under Roberto De Zerbi and shared minutes with Bart Verbruggen in 2024–25. However, he's now very much the second-choice under Fabian Hürzeler.
8. Alex Palmer
Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer joined Premier League side Ipswich Town in January 2025 and immediately impressed with a standout performance at Villa Park.
However, Ipswich’s relegation will count against him as he looks to break into Tuchel’s plans—even though he was one of the Tractor Boys’ better performers for the second half of the 2024–25 campaign.
7. Sam Johnstone
After being pushed out of Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024—having lost his No.1 spot to Dean Henderson, in part due to injury —Sam Johnstone has struggled to make an impact at his new club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.
In 2024–25, he made just seven Premier League starts, largely serving as back-up to José Sá in Vítor Pereira’s side.
While he’s unlikely to be at the top of Tuchel’s list, his previous England experience and solid Premier League pedigree mean that, as long as he’s playing in the top flight, he’ll remain in the conversation.
6. Jack Butland
Once tipped as England’s long-term solution in goal, Jack Butland earned nine international caps before his club career drifted into relative obscurity.
However, a move to Rangers has reignited his form. He kept over 20 clean sheets in the 2023–24 campaign, followed by 14 more the next season—despite a spell on the sidelines through injury.
Had he been producing those numbers in the Premier League, he'd likely be in stronger contention. As it stands, his international future remains an outside shot—but his resurgence at Ibrox has at least kept the door slightly ajar.
5. Aaron Ramsdale
There’s no denying Aaron Ramsdale’s talent, but so far, his career moves haven’t done him many favours.
He’s been relegated from the Premier League three times with three different clubs—Bournemouth in 2019–20, Sheffield United in 2020–21, and most recently, Southampton in 2024–25. It’s a damning record that, while not entirely his fault, casts a shadow over his England credentials.
However, a summer move to Newcastle ahead of the 2025/26 season—where relegation seems highly unlikely—could give him his best platform yet to push back into contention. It’s a chance to rebuild his case, much like he briefly managed during his spell at Arsenal.
4. Nick Pope
Nick Pope is the man Aaron Ramsdale will be competing with for the No.1 shirt at St. James' Park—and dislodging him won’t be easy.
Since joining Newcastle in 2022, Pope has been consistently impressive. An excellent and acrobatic shot-stopper, he’s played a key role in their back-to-back Champions League qualifications and their EFL Cup triumph.
What could hold him back from serious England contention, however, is his limited ability with the ball at his feet—something Tuchel will almost certainly prioritise when selecting his first-choice goalkeeper.
3. Dean Henderson
After making a permanent move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2023, Dean Henderson endured a difficult start to life in London.
A serious thigh injury limited his appearances early on, and he spent much of the 2023/24 campaign battling Sam Johnstone for the No.1 spot at Selhurst Park.
However, Johnstone’s injury setback and eventual departure gave the former Manchester United man a clear path to become Palace’s first-choice keeper—and he hasn’t looked back since. Henderson shone throughout the 2024/25 season, with his performances in the club’s remarkable FA Cup run standing out. He was heroic at every stage, particularly in the final, where Palace stunned Manchester City to lift the trophy.
2. James Trafford
James Trafford may not be England’s first-choice goalkeeper just yet, but he’s certainly close—and almost certainly the future of the Three Lions.
Why? Firstly, his 2024–25 campaign with Burnley was nothing short of extraordinary. He kept a record-breaking 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games, conceding just 16 goals as the Clarets stormed to promotion.
Secondly, he’s still only in his early twenties—significantly younger than any of the other contenders on this list.
And thirdly, he’s now back at his boyhood club, Manchester City, as their new No.1. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Premier League icon Ederson, and top-level goalkeeping coaches Xabier Mancisidor and Richard Wright, Trafford looks set to go from strength to strength.
1. Jordan Pickford
Jordan Pickford remains a somewhat polarising figure among England fans, with the Everton goalkeeper long criticised for occasional high-profile errors—none more infamous than his last-minute fumble in the Merseyside derby that handed Divock Origi a winner.
However, in recent seasons, Pickford has significantly cut down on those mistakes and developed into a consistent and dependable presence for both Everton and England.
He was Gareth Southgate’s undisputed No.1 and rarely let the Three Lions down in their run to the Euro 2024 final.
While Tuchel’s appointment could shake things up, Pickford’s place as the England's first-choice goalkeeper appears secure—for now.