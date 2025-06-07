England Predicted Lineup vs. Andorra: World Cup Qualifying
The third match of Thomas Tuchel’s reign will be staged on Saturday when England visit Andorra in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.
The Three Lions made the perfect start under their new manager in March, routinely beating Albania and Latvia to swiftly move to the summit of Group K. Another three points are expected against the world’s 173rd-ranked national team this weekend.
The clash with Andorra is England’s only competitive match of the international period—they face Senegal in a friendly next Tuesday—meaning Tuchel should name a full-strength team to battle the minnows.
Here is how England could line up.
England Predicted Lineup vs Andorra (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jordan Pickford—Tuchel’s arrival posed no threat to Pickford’s position as first-choice. He started and kept clean sheets in both the March qualifiers and will guard the net against Andorra.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Reece James starred during the last international break and Tuchel adores the Chelsea man. However, Alexander-Arnold, who was injured in March, could return to the team ahead of his journey to the Club World Cup with new side Real Madrid.
CB: Ezri Konsa—Konsa remains an underappreciated talent and the Aston Villa defender should be rewarded for another impressive season in the Midlands with some more caps. He started both March matches and shouldn’t lose his place.
CB: Levi Colwill—Marc Guéhi’s absence means Colwill will be an undisputed starter on the left-hand side of the centre-back pairing. He’s enjoyed several fruitful weeks with Chelsea.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—England’s left-back issues might well be fixed following the emergence of Lewis-Skelly, who scored on his senior debut against Albania. He’s the only natural option in the role.
DM: Declan Rice—No matter the manager or setting, Rice is an ever-present for club and country. The midfielder will take a more defensive approach for England than he’s done for Arsenal in recent months.
DM: Jude Bellingham—Given Andorra’s inferiority, Bellingham might be utilised in a more defensive role to allow Tuchel to stack the forward line with talent. He operated deeper in the clash with Latvia in March.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka missed Tuchel’s first England squad through injury but he’s rather unsurprisingly made an immediate return now fit again. He offers something completely unique on the right wing.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer dazzled in the Europa Conference League final in his last appearance of 2024–25 and he will earn his first minutes under Tuchel looking to build on such an impressive showing.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Anthony Gordon might be the more natural option on the left wing but Eze is in much stronger form than the Newcastle winger. He scored seven in his last seven for Crystal Palace, including the FA Cup final winner.
ST: Harry Kane—Some things simply don’t change and Kane scoring in both March internationals was hardly surprising. He will be eager to add to his 71 England goals against Andorra’s leaky defence.