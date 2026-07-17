England Predicted Lineup vs. France: World Cup Third-Place Playoff

An English collapse as vintage as we’ve ever seen it means the Three Lions have been thrust into the often-forgotten third-place playoff rather than a second World Cup final appearance.

England had a flawed Argentina at its mercy. One goal up just before the hour mark, the holders were there to be dispatched. Instead, a combination of tactical cowardice and trauma from “60 years of hurt” allowed Lionel Messi & Co. to do whatever they desired for the best part of 40 minutes, and the Three Lions were eventually made to pay.

Thomas Tuchel wants to stay on with a home Euro 2028 in sight, and he’s got the chance to restore a semblance of positive momentum when England takes on France in Miami.

It’s a match few are seriously interested in, with both managers poised to heavily rotate off the back of crushing semifinal defeats.

Here’s how England could line up for Saturday’s third-place playoff.

England Predicted XI vs. France (4-2-3-1)

Thomas Tuchel will rotate for Saturday’s playoff. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—Jude Bellingham certainly thought Pickford could’ve denied Argentina’s late equalizer in Atlanta. Now, England’s No. 1 will set about ensuring the Three Lions enjoy their best World Cup finish since ’66, having finished fourth in 1990 and 2018.

RB: Djed Spence—In another world, we’re talking about Sir Djed Spence. English supporters have performed a U-turn on the nonchalant fullback this summer, understanding why he was a part of Tuchel’s 26-man roster.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Perhaps this is why Tuchel brought Chalobah all along; so he could start in the third-place playoff.

CB: Dan Burn—A nation cheered when Burn entered the fray on Wednesday evening, but England’s dreadnaught failed to resist the creative genius of soccer’s greatest-ever player. Still, the towering Geordie defender should make his first World Cup start on Saturday.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly was utilized in midfield off the bench in Wednesday’s semifinal, but he couldn’t get to grips with Lionel Messi’s positioning in the right half-space and Argentina’s rotations down his flank. He’ll return to left back on Saturday.

CM: Reece James—James has had more fitness issues this summer, appearing off the bench twice since recovering from a hamstring injury. Tuchel could deploy him for an hour in midfield in Miami, much to Chelsea’s dismay.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The Manchester United midfielder hasn’t got a look-in this summer, so he could earn a conciliatory start in the third-place playoff.

RW: Noni Madueke—Bukayo Saka desperately needs respite, and Morgan Rogers’s use wide right was game plan specific against Argentina. Tuchel will likely go back to Madueke, even if he was disappointing in the quarterfinal win over Norway.

AM: Eberechi Eze—Jude Bellingham has been the heart and soul of England’s campaign, but he couldn’t inspire the Three Lions one more time in Atlanta. He deserves a break, allowing Eze to function as chief playmaker.

LW: Marcus Rashford—After a promising start, Rashford has been quiet in the knockouts. His arrival was too late off the bench in the semifinal, and this is his last chance to impress potential suitors with his club career again at a crossroads.

ST: Harry Kane—Those accusing Kane of being the face of England’s ’failures’ over the past eight years are in for a rude awakening when its greatest ever goalscorer hangs up his boots. It may take a second World Cup hat-trick for Kane to take home the Golden Boot this summer.

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