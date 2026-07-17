What Next for Man Utd, Marcus Rashford After Release Clause Expires?

Marcus Rashford’s future has taken another twist following reports that the release clause in his contract with Manchester United has now expired.

The Athletic state an agreement to make Rashford available for $53.1 million (£40 million) to all clubs other than Liverpool and Manchester City has now expired, meaning negotiations over a future transfer would have to be held with United.

As it stands, Rashford is due to return to training with United upon the conclusion of England’s World Cup journey, but his next move is far from clear.

Could Rashford Leave Man Utd This Summer?

A return to Barcelona appears increasingly unlikely. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rashford has already seen a dream move to Barcelona collapse this summer. Despite impressing on loan at Camp Nou last season, the option of a permanent transfer worth $34.4 million (€30 million) was declined by a Barcelona side that has since spent big to sign England teammate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi is set to follow him through the door.

The release clause offered Rashford a concrete route out of Old Trafford, but clearly that has not been taken, although that may not be for a lack of offers as Rashford is said to have already turned down proposals from a handful of clubs, including some prepared to offer him an increase on his current salary. Given the finances involved, those offers are likely to have come from Saudi Arabia.

In reality, though, the absence of a release clause means very little. United are still open to a transfer but would now have to be involved in negotiations with any suitors that missed the deadline of Rashford’s release clause. The Red Devils will encourage offers, but where their asking price stands is unclear.

Much could come down to Rashford, himself. As previously mentioned, he has already turned down offers, so he clearly still has a vision for the next stage of his career.

Reports have suggested Rashford is not particularly interested in joining another Premier League club, opening the door to another overseas move. Interest from mainland Europe has been limited at this point, however.

Would Man Utd Keep Rashford?

Michael Carrick is believed to be open-minded. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As it stands, Rashford is expected back with United later this summer to start training under new manager Michael Carrick, who is believed to have opened the door to a reunion with a player who fell out of favor under the previous boss, Ruben Amorim.

While all parties remain open to a transfer, it is believed that there is a mutual willingness to try and rebuild a bridge that, in truth, was not particularly damaged by the circumstances of Rashford’s departure 18 months ago.

The primary concern for United is Rashford’s salary. The 28-year-old is the highest earner in the squad, reported to be earning comfortably over $404,600 (£300,000) per week, and stands alone in that regard following the expiration of Casemiro’s own bumper deal.

That sort of money is, ideally, reserved for undisputed superstars. The impressive form shown during the 2022–23 season, in which he racked up 30 goals and 12 assists, pointed at things trending in the right direction, but a sharp decline in recent years left United reluctant to keep paying.

It is for that reason that United remain open to a sale, but the Red Devils appear adamant they will not entertain any further cut-price exits after six months on loan with Aston Villa and a temporary switch to Barcelona that was well below market value.

Those responsible for making the decision will have to weigh out the pros and cons of keeping Rashford, who could undoubtedly help out a United squad lacking a natural left winger.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC