England Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico: World Cup Round of 16

There’s no underplaying the challenge that awaits Thomas Tuchel’s England on Sunday, as the Estadio Azteca prepares for the grandest of occasions.

The Three Lions squeezed past DR Congo courtesy of a superb Harry Kane brace, setting up this mouthwatering World Cup round-of-16 duel with co-host Mexico.

Altitude fears and a ludicrous home record means pessimism is rampant among the English media, with some even suggesting that Mexico, despite its distinct talent deficit, is the favorite to advance.

England certainly hasn’t been totally convincing in North America, and Tuchel was right in projecting that this would be a World Cup of suffering for his players. Still, the superstars are showing up when it matters most.

Here’s how the Three Lions could line up at the iconic Azteca with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.

England Predicted XI vs. Mexico

Reece James won’t be ready to start. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—Thinner air means the ball flies just that little bit quicker at altitude, so that’s something for the so far unconvincing Pickford to consider in the Mexican capital.

RB: Ezri Konsa—Reece James may have provided a positive injury update after the DR Congo win, but it’d be a huge risk to throw him in from the start in a match like this. Djed Spence was harshly criticized for his performance in the round of 32, but Tuchel could still be tempted into a change. Konsa has previously played at right back for Aston Villa.

CB: John Stones—Stones has been out of the starting lineup since the Croatia win, but he’ll likely return to the heart of England’s defense if Konsa shifts out wide. It’s worth noting that the Villa man struggled alongside Marc Guéhi last time out.

CB: Marc Guéhi—The Manchester City defender will encounter a familiar face on Sunday night, with veteran Premier League striker Raúl Jiménez leading Mexico’s line and doing an excellent job so far.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—With Konsa in the team, there should be an even greater emphasis on O’Reilly shifting infield and crashing the box when necessary. A strong rest defense is imperative for England and the left back needs to help out his midfielders.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson hasn’t yet fully settled at the tournament, with many questioning whether a partnership with Declan Rice works. Still, Tuchel has stood by the £116 million ($153 million) midfielder, and he’s a shoo-in to start. He has a huge role to play in and out of possession.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

CM: Declan Rice—Rice hopes he isn’t shunted out to right back again, even if he performed well in the unfamiliar role against DR Congo. The Arsenal star looks off the pace in the middle of the park, with a demanding campaign in north London potentially catching up to him.

RW: Noni Madueke—It’ll be interesting to see how Mexico approaches this game. They can defend high and low. Still, with Bukayo Saka working his way to full fitness, Tuchel is set to trust the in-behind running of Madueke.

AM: Jude Bellingham—It was all Harry Kane last time out, but if there’s an Englishman capable of stepping up and silencing 90,000 Mexicans on Sunday, it’s Bellingham.

LW: Anthony Gordon—England’s left wingers can seemingly only perform off the bench. Marcus Rashford was poor against DR Congo, and Gordon helped turn the tide, teeing up both of Kane’s goals. Tuchel is likely to trust the Barcelona man for his defensive effort.

ST: Harry Kane—That was as influential a World Cup performance by an Englishman since Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final. Kane grabbed the round of 32 tie by the scruff of the neck and carried his country over the line. The Three Lions cannot be written off with the outstanding striker performing as he is.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC