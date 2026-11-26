Manchester City have been warned by England’s Independent Football Regulator (IFR) that it has the “stomach” for a fight with the club’s ownership as a consequence of the guilty verdict relating to nearly all of the 115 Premier League charges for financial rule breaches.

The regulator was created in 2025 and is tasked with setting “governance standards for English football safeguarding the game’s heritage and identity.” On its own website the body outlines: “We have already brought in stronger, statutory Owners, Directors’ and Senior Executives’ tests to make sure club custodians are suitable. We have strong powers to act where they are not.”

If the IFR sees fit to do so after its own investigation—once City’s appeal is heard—it could ultimately force Sheikh Mansour to sell the club in the most extreme scenario. That would fall under the umbrella of safeguarding English soccer “in the interests of clubs, fans and the wider game” from an ownership structure found guilty, as it stands, of gross cheating.

In September, a statement from IFR chair David Kogan declared: “The IFR has powers to assess the suitability of owners, directors and executives and we will use these powers where appropriate, in the interests of protecting the sustainability, honesty and integrity of English football where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing by individuals.”

The notion of “honesty and integrity” in light of flagrant disregard for the rules is significant.

Regulator Will ‘Act Appropriately’ Without Political Pressure

Sheikh Mansour bought Man City in 2008 and the financial cheating began in 2009. | Christopher Pike/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even with reported threats from the United Arab Emirates—Sheikh Mansour is incumbent vice president of the country and a member of the royal family—about a future relationship with the U.K. and withdrawing other investments, the regulator will not back down on principle.

“If we don’t act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?” Kogan rhetorically asked MPs on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee this week.

He said a fight against Manchester City isn’t ideal with a “relatively new, fairly young staff that's been going for less than a year” but is one for which they “absolutely have the stomach.”

“We have to absolutely clearly be seen to be doing the job that you, as legislators, have asked us to do, and we absolutely will do that, whatever that means,” he vowed. “Forget the name of the club. Forget the size of the club. Forget the scale of the issue. We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size.”

In time, the IFR would come to its own judgment on City and its ownership “depending on the circumstances as they come to us, which are the evidence that's been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League, and by any judgment that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.”

Kogan added: “Does the evidence, if we come to assess it in relation to individuals, stand up in terms of the legislation as being a cause for concern? And if it is, we will have to act appropriately. And that is the only test, not the politics around it, not the place where it came from, not the size of the club. It is the only test because without that, you cannot have an effective regulator.”

Roman Abramovich was the last Premier League owner compelled to sell his club, relinquishing control of Chelsea in 2022. That predates the creation of the IFR in England and related to a wholly different set of circumstances—the result of U.K. government sanctions on the Russian billionaire following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League, which would normally trigger the sale of shares had he not already started the sales process around three weeks earlier. Tight restrictions were also placed on the club for as long as he remained owner.