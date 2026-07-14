England vs. Argentina: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

Seemingly on a collision course since the start of the knockouts at the 2026 World Cup, England vs. Argentina is perhaps international soccer’s greatest rivalry.

Security has been increased in Atlanta ahead of a match, while tickets are being re-sold at astronomical prices as expectation fizzes for what could become both a defining moment at this tournament and a key chapter in World Cup history.

Despite their long and frequently animosity-driven rivalry, England and Argentina have met relatively few times over the years, adding to the sense of occasion when they do face one another on the field.

The stakes couldn’t be higher at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday with not just bragging rights, but a place in the World Cup final at stake for the victor.

Ahead of a semifinal showdown for the ages, here’s how they have previously fared against one another.

The Last Time England and Argentina Faced Off

Michael Owen sealed a dramatic win late on. | Michael Regan/PA Images/Getty Images

What was supposed to be a routine friendly hosted in Geneva during an International break turned into anything but back in November 2005, the last time England and Argentina faced off.

Sven-Göran Eriksson’s men were 2–1 down with five minutes of normal time to play, before Michael Owen popped up with two late headers to swing an end-to-end tie in England’s favor in sensational style.

Though the contest was certainly hard-fought, it was relatively free of the type of negative incidents that had plagued previous encounters.

English newspaperThe Times noted in its report that there were “no punches on the terraces, songs about the Falkland Islands, jibes regarding players’ sexuality and general churlishness that, believe it or not, represents a significant thaw in diplomatic relations.”

England vs. Argentina at the World Cup

Bad Blood As England Edge Early Encounters

The World Cup rivalry goes back to 1962. | Keystone/Getty Images

Wednesday’s meeting will represent the fifth meeting between the two sides at the World Cup.

The first took place in Chile during the group stage of the 1962 tournament, with England winning 3–1 thanks to goals from Ron Flowers, Bobby Charlton and Jimmy Greaves.

The pair met again four years later in England, with Geoff Hurst’s goal the difference between them in an ill-tempered quarterfinal that helped escalate bad relations between the teams.

Antonio Rattín refused to leave the pitch after being sent off—having reportedly failed to understand the German referee. This incident helped lead to the introduction of yellow and red cards at the next tournament.

England manager Sir Alf Ramsey told his players not to exchange shirts with their opponents after the win and said in a post-match press conference “our best football will come against the right type of opposition—a team who will come to play football, and not act as animals.”

It was an incendiary remark that would harm England’s relationship with not just Argentina but much of South America.

Maradona’s Moment

One of the most iconic goals in #WorldCup history.#OnThisDay in 1986, a moment of pure genius from 🇦🇷 Diego Maradona✨ pic.twitter.com/iVR9upkgYW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2019

By far the most famous encounter between the two—and perhaps the most famous match in international soccer history—took place in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, just four years after the Falklands War.

Diego Maradona opened the scoring by beating England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball into the box, punching it into the net. The Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, unaware that the Argentina star had used his hand, allowed the goal to stand. The goal became known as the “Hand of God.”

Maradona then claimed a second, this time running half the field and rounding the keeper with an effort that widely regarded as the best goal in World Cup history. The shirt he wore during the 2–1 victory was later sold at auction for over £7 million ($9.3 million).

Maradona would later describe the 1986 win as “revenge” for the Falklands, though he praised the English players for not resorting to roughhousing during the match.

Beckham Goes From Zero to Hero

Beckham scored from the penalty spot the last time England played Argentina at the World Cup. | Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Twelve years later, Argentina eliminated England on penalties at the round of 16 stage of the 1998 tournament, after a match that featured a wonder goal from then-18-year-old Owen and David Beckham getting sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone.

After the match, one English tabloid ran the headline, “Ten heroic lions, one stupid boy,” in reference to Beckham’s dismissal.

The fourth and latest meeting at the World Cup between England and Argentina came in the group stages of the 2002 tournament with Beckham earning redemption as he scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.

The Messi Factor

Lionel Messi has played almost everyone, except England. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

While Maradona had his moment against England, Lionel Messi never has—at least until now.

Curiously, the 39-year-old has yet to play against the Three Lions.

Messi had already made his international debut by the time the two teams faced off in late 2005, but he was not included in the squad for the trip to Geneva because of a suspension.

The young forward was, infamously, sent off within two minutes of making his debut for Argentina against Hungary three months earlier and therefore unable to face England.

He has had to wait 21 years for another opportunity.

England vs. Argentina: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 14

: 14 England Wins : 6

: 6 Argentina Wins : 3

: 3 Draws: 5

Top Goalscorers in England vs. Argentina

Player Nation Goals Michael Owen England 3 Mario Kempes Argentina 2 David Johnson England 2 Diego Maradona Argentina 2 Gary Lineker England 2

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