England vs. Croatia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
England and Croatia seem destined to meet at major tournaments. The pair faced off at Euro 2004, at the 2018 World Cup and at Euro 2020. England won the first and most recent of those encounters, while Croatia famously came out on top in the 2018 World Cup semifinal.
Now, the duo meet again at AT&T Stadium. England enter the tournament on the back of a flawless qualifying campaign, winning every match and conceding no goals. However, recent friendlies have been less convincing, with defeats to Japan, a draw against Uruguay and a narrow victory over New Zealand.
Croatia also impressed in qualifying, winning all eight of its matches while conceding just four goals. Like England, though, Zlatko Dalić’s side has shown some vulnerability in the buildup to the tournament, suffering defeats to Brazil and Belgium before edging past Slovenia.
With England still haunted by the events of 2018 and Croatia eager to avenge its Euro 2020 defeat, there is no shortage of motivation on either side.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.