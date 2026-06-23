England vs. Ghana—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Both England and Ghana opened their 2026 World Cup campaigns with victories in Group L.
England, after a relatively even first half, eventually eased past Croatia 4–2 in a performance that reinforced its status as one of the tournament favorites. Ghana, meanwhile, was less convincing but still claimed a crucial three points, beating Panama 1–0 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Caleb Yirenkyi.
While that result will give Ghana confidence, England should have too much quality here. Thomas Tuchel’s side is likely to dominate possession—Ghana managed just 33% against Panama—and boasts far more attacking firepower, with Harry Kane scoring twice in the opener.
That said, the only previous meeting between the two nations came in a 2011 friendly, when England was also expected to win comfortably, only for the match to finish 1–1.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.