Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández insisted he is “very comfortable” at Stamford Bridge after a week of intense speculation about his future—while manager Liam Rosenior claimed the two have had a “really clear” conversation about his happiness in west London.

Reports from Fernández’s homeland in Argentina claimed a departure from Chelsea this summer was a real possibility, to which the midfielder offered a cryptic response of “we’ll see.”

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During a recent Q&A with DAZN, Fernández was asked whether he would ever return to Argentina to play for River Plate, and he used the occasion to try and calm the wave of speculation surrounding his future.

“You never know but today my present is at Chelsea, I’m very comfortable,” he replied.

‘No Smoke Without Fire’ Amid Fernández Speculation

Contract issues could be at the heart of the problem. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano took to his YouTube channel to confirm there is “no smoke without fire” in regards to the speculation surrounding Fernández.

Central to the issue are ongoing talks over an improved contract for Fernández, whose current deals still runs all the way to 2032. Chelsea’s contract strategy keeps players on a comparatively low basic wage but offers the potential for significant earnings through performance-related bonuses, while top players will be offered pay rises once they have proven worthy of an increase.

Chelsea are trying to adjust Fernández’s contract terms and talks have been ongoing between the two parties for months, but there is still no agreement, which is likely behind the speculation surrounding Fernández’s future.

Negotiatons will continue but a failure to strike a deal before the end of the season could see Fernández consider his options once the summer transfer window opens.

Rosenior Reveals Talks With Fernández Over Comments

Liam Rosenior (right) has spoken with Fernández. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Fernández’s comments about his future were put to manager Liam Rosenior during his press conference before Saturday’s trip to Everton.

Rosenior revealed he had spoken with Fernández, who suggested the true nature of his comments had been lost in translation.

“I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning before training, not just about his comments, just how he was feeling, how as a team we can improve,” Rosenior stressed. “He’s one of the captains of the club.

“What I would say is that he made it really, really clear to me how happy he is here at this club, how much he wants to win, how passionate he is for us to be successful. And he also said that in translation and in emotion, things get misconstrued in what he said.

“So for me, he’s fully committed to this group, he’s fully committed to winning here at this football club.”

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