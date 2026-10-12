‘I Don’t Care’—Enzo Maresca, Erling Haaland Brush Off Noise to Celebrate Beating Liverpool

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca bit back at critics of his side’s 3–0 win over Liverpool on Sunday, insisting he will celebrate the victory regardless of the uncomfortable circumstances.

In what was their first outing since being found guilty of breaking a vast number of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, City did their best to silence a hostile Anfield crowd with a 3–0 victory that was celebrated by traveling fans embracing their roles as pantomime villains.

With City’s appeal likely to take this saga well into 2027, that environment is going to become increasingly familiar for Maresca’s squad.

“The noise will always be there so we need to learn how to deal with that but at the same time we need to try and bring our noise, which is [to] win games, which is what we have done today,” Maresca beamed after the final whistle. “At the end of the game, our fans were singing so the noise was from us and not the environment.

“All the away games are going to be with noise so we need to learn how to deal with the noise. And at the same time, we need to make our noise. Our noise is we’re singing at the end, our fans, and this has to be our target at the moment.”

Some have argued that City’s victory over Liverpool has been tainted by the verdict. Maresca clearly does not share that stance,

“You cannot imagine how happy I am,” he replied when asked if he will only be able to celebrate victories after the appeal ruling is in. “I don’t care [how long it takes]. I’m here to try and prepare games and to win games. Hopefully I can speak about this situation when we win the appeal.”

This was the second time Maresca has used “when,” rather than “if,” regarding City’s chances of a successful appeal.

Haaland Beams With Pride Over Dramatic Victory

Erling Haaland (center) opened the scoring in style. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Despite the allegations against City focusing on misconduct from those in the boardroom over a period that ended eight years ago, it was the players on the pitch that bore the brunt of the taunts from the stands.

As City fans attempted to Olé every pass in the dying embers, their voices were drowned out by a chorus of Liverpool fans bellowing “cheats” over and over again. Midfielder Elliot Anderson admitted the booing from rival fans felt “more than normal,” which, in the eyes of striker Erling Haaland, made the victory even sweeter.

“For every single fan, this is a lovely moment which will stay with us for a long time when it comes to the feeling after the game and in the game,” he reflected. “It was tough and it was hard, but we showed amazing character. I’m so proud of everyone.”

“It’s always tough to come here,” Haaland continued, arguing away trips to Anfield never feel like a vacation. “With the Pep [Guardiola] and [Jürgen] Klopp era, it was so tough for both teams.

“It’s about these times, stay strong mentally, stick together and do what you can do something about, and what we can do something about is to play good football and to fight together.”