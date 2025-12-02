Erling Haaland Breaks Major Premier League Scoring Record
Erling Haaland became the quickest player to reach 100 goals in Premier League history on Tuesday during Manchester City’s clash with Fulham.
The Norwegian reached the feat in the 17th minute at Craven Cottage. Haaland unleashed a thunderous effort inside the box that Bernd Leno was helpless to keep out. He hit the post earlier in the game when he was through on goal, but wasn’t going to be denied with his second chance.
The 25-year-old has reached the milestone in just 111 Premier League matches, blitzing the previous record held by the competition’s greatest goalscorer Alan Shearer. The Newcastle United icon managed the feat in 124 games.
Haaland was much faster to the 100 club than legendary sharpshooters Harry Kane (147), Sergio Agüero (147) and Thierry Henry (160). He also reached the total in 51 matches fewer than current Premier League competitor Mohamed Salah (162).
The Norway international has already smashed plenty of records this term following an astonishing goalscoring campaign for club and country, and he will be hunting down his own record for most strikes in a single Premier League season.
Haaland, who has already been compared to Lionel Messi by his manager this term, scored 36 times during the 2022–23 campaign en route to a treble, surpassing Salah’s previous record of 32 goals in a 38-match season.
His 100th Premier League strike was his 15th in the competition this season, keeping well clear of Brentford’s Igor Thiago and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck in the scoring charts so far this year.
Fastest Players to Reach 100 Premier League Goals
Player
Appearances
Erling Haaland
111
Alan Shearer
124
Harry Kane
141
Sergio Agüero
147
Thierry Henry
160
Mohamed Salah
162
Ian Wright
173
Robbie Fowler
175
Les Ferdinand
178
Michael Owen
185
Andy Cole
185