Erling Haaland’s Choice of World Cup Souvenir Is So On-Brand and So American

There are few things as distinctly American as ranch dressing, which had a moment in the international spotlight this summer when traveling soccer fans brought it home (or at least attempted to bring it home) as a World Cup souvenir from the States.

Also on that short list of spiritually red, white and blue tournament trinkets, however? A, um, taxidermied raccoon holding a bottle of whiskey. Yeah, that definitely makes the cut.

Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland, whose global profile rose tenfold after leading his country on a Cinderella run to the quarterfinals, arrived back in Scandinavia on Monday. And with him, he brought a stuffed trash panda, which is certainly not the trophy he was hoping to hold but scratches some sort of itch, no doubt.

Of all the souvenirs, why did Haaland choose this one? Why not lean into, say, the ranch dressing, instead of opting for a life-sized mammal that loves to dumpster dive?

Well, we can't know for sure unless he comments on it. But at risk of speaking for him ... this statue does, at least, seem like his vibe. Some quick research also indicates that raccoons are a bit of a rarity in Norway, so maybe this actually does track as a worthwhile keepsake. (He also quipped in an Instagram post that the animal “followed me home.”)

As for where he might have purchased such a thing, Haaland spent some time in Dallas during his World Cup run, and very notably stopped by the shop Wild Bill's Western Store. It was there that he tried on some cowboy hats and boots, and donned a shirt that read “You Can Kiss My Dallas.” Wild Bill's also happens to sell a whiskey raccoon (for the low price of $750). It is also now sold out.

Among the shop's other niche collectibles are a $500 “Belligerent Squirrel,” yet another taxidermied statue, this one of a squirrel smoking a cigarette and holding a bottle of Jack Daniel’s—and a $450 “Sheriff Squirrel,” which does not include any alcohol, but does have a toy gun. Absolutely amazing stuff.

Haaland's World Cup run

Haaland and Team Norway fell out of the running on Saturday, when they lost to England in a 2–1 defeat. The 6'5" striker had a quiet outing during the quarterfinal match—he didn’t score a single goal for the first time all tournament. He had seven total entering the hotly anticipated matchup.

Still, despite the loss, both Haaland and Norway are coming out of the chaos on top. Even he thinks so.

“I’m quite happy with my life. I’m enjoying it. I’m in a good place. And … I mean, it’s kind of difficult to take in the kind of … show or rollercoaster that we have been in now for the last six weeks. There has been so much pressure, so much feeling. It has been … unreal, honestly," the striker said after the game.

“It has been the best weeks and the best journey I’ve had in my entire life. It’s hard to take it in right now; you get a little empty. If I try to think quickly through these 40 days, it has been absolutely insane, the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of. And I think all Norwegians also really appreciate it. I hope it has brought people together. We should be proud … but at the same time, learn from this.”

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