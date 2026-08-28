Erling Haaland Continues Trend As Crystal Palace’s Worst Nightmare

Erling Haaland may be missing his luscious locks, shown comedically feeling around his now-shaven head on Friday. Yet, he isn’t missing his scoring edge.

The star striker netted a brace against Crystal Palace, helping Manchester City to an emphatic 4–1 victory at Selhurst Park. It marked Haaland’s first goals of the new season, as the 26-year-old opens his account in pursuit of a record-tying third-consecutive Premier League golden boot and fourth in five seasons.

23-year-old Rayan Cherki also scored a brace on Friday night to open his Premier League account for the new campaign.

Haaland’s first goal came on a twisting leap, easily getting higher than American defender Chris Richards to head home a floating cross from Antoine Semenyo. Haaland then did what Haaland does best for his second of the night, marauding around the top of the box before making a quick dash toward goal. Phil Foden found him with a through-ball, which the Norwegian blasted past Dean Henderson with his left foot. The 6'5" behemoth ended the match with two goals on just five total shots and 20 touches.

Haaland couldn’t seem to find his hair. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Friday’s affair also marked the continuation of statistical perfection for Haaland, who has scored in every single one of his Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace. The bane of the Eagles’ existence, Haaland has scored 10 goals in six total matches against the south London side.

His first league outing against Crystal Palace came nearly four years to date, on August 27, 2022. He proved unbearable in that affair at the Etihad, scoring a thrilling comeback hat-trick to introduce himself to the Eagles, a human nightmare that has persisted for them for over four years now. Palace had taken a 2–0 lead, but after Haaland’s heroics that day, City walked away with a 4–2 win.

Every subsequent match against Palace for Haaland has come at Selhurst Park. He also scored a brace in his most previous outing there back in December 2025, helping the Cityzens to a 3–0 triumph.

Erling Haaland Hits the Ground Running

Haaland opened his account on Friday. | Henry NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

The victory also marked Haaland’s first goals since his stellar World Cup debut.

The No. 9 captured hearts and went mega-viral across the world this summer. Haaland not only scored seven goals in just six matches this summer, but also led Norway—a team who hadn’t qualified for the World Cup in nearly 30 years—to a historic run to the quarterfinals, downing the mighty five-time champions Brazil in the process.

He is happy to be back to his usual heroics, after resting for the remainder of July and the first weeks of August.

“It’s the start of the season, barely [had] a preseason, and five weeks ago, I was playing in the World Cup,” Haaland told Sky Sports after the game. “So [tonight] was a step up, and we’ll be back. Just need a few games.”