Erling Haaland Dishes Out Two–Word Taunt to Man Utd After Leeds Loss

Erling Haaland issued a cheeky two-word response on social media to Manchester United’s agonizing defeat to historic rivals Leeds United on Monday night.

Michael Carrick tasted his first home loss since being appointed interim manager as the 10-man Red Devils slumped to a controversial 2–1 scoreline, the result denting United’s Champions League qualification bid and boosting Leeds’ survival hopes in one 90-minute match.

Manchester City star Haaland took the opportunity to aim a jibe at his rivals after the full-time whistle, posting a picture of Leeds goalscorer Noah Okafor on his Instagram story alongside the caption “Get in.”

Of course, the Norway international also has close ties to Leeds, the city of his birth and former club of his father Alf-Inge Haaland for three years prior to his Manchester City switch. The 25-year-old has previously refused to celebrate when scoring against Leeds due to his “respect for the club.”

“When I was little I had a Leeds kit with Eirik Bakke on the back and a City kit with my dad’s name,” Haaland revealed back in December 2022.

Man Utd’s Controversial Old Trafford Defeat

Lisandro Martínez (right) was sent off at Old Trafford. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Carrick fumed at officials following Monday’s loss, several decisions going against the Red Devils at critical moments.

United felt they should have been awarded a foul in the lead-up to Okafor’s fifth-minute strike for a stray arm from Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Leny Yoro, while the decision later on to send off Lisandro Martínez for pulling Calvert-Lewin’s hair was considered harsh.

“That decision was one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Carrick seethed. “[Calvert-Lewin] can throw his arms in Licha’s face—and then he’s sent off. Shocking.

“I don’t even know what it looks like. It’s not a pull, it’s not a tug, it’s not aggressive. He touches it and he gets sent off. Worse of all, he gets sent to overturn it, a clear and obvious error. Shocking. He is off balance and grappling.

“We have got to be careful where the game is going. It is a shocking decision, absolutely shocking.”

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