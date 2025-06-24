ES Tunis vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Defeat in their second group game means Chelsea still have work to do to qualify for the Club World Cup round of 16 when they take on Esperánce de Tunis in Philadelphia.
Pedro Neto’s opportunistic second goal of the tournament handed the Blues the lead against Flamengo last time out, but Enzo Maresca’s men were no match for the swaggering Brazilians after the restart.
The Série A leaders scored three unanswered goals in the second half to record a memorable 3–1 victory and book their place in the last 16 as Group D winners. Chelsea, as a result, are merely playing for second place on Tuesday night.
While the Blues are level on points with ES Tunis heading into the decisive duel, they’re one goal better off on the goal difference front and will advance into the knockout stages with at least a draw against the Tunisian giants.
The four-time CAF Champions League winners are aiming to stun the footballing world in Philly, and they gave themselves a chance of securing an unlikely last 16 berth by beating LAFC 1–0 on Matchday 2.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup shootout.
What time does ES Tunis vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, United States
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Tuesday, June 24 / Wednesday June 25
- Kick-off Time: 2 a.m. BST / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez (ARG)
ES Tunis vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record
This is the first ever competitive fixture between ES Tunis and Chelsea.
Current Form (All Competitions)
ES Tunis
Chelsea
ES Tunis 1–0 LAFC - 20/6/25
Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea - 20/6/25
Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis - 17/6/25
Chelsea 2–0 LAFC - 16/6/25
ES Tunis 1–0 Stade Tunisien - 1/6/25
Real Betis 1–4 Chelsea - 28/5/25
Ben Guerdane 0–3 ES Tunis - 25/5/25
Nottingham Forest 0–1 Chelsea - 25/5/25
ES Tunis 3–1 Zarzis - 18/5/25
Chelsea 1–0 Manchester United - 16/5/25
How to watch ES Tunis vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN. Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, ViX, tabii
ES Tunis Team News
Youcef Belaïli, once of Brest and Ajaccio, has been Esperánce’s biggest threat at the tournament so far, and he scored the winner on Matchday 2 against LAFC.
However, Belaïli is cruelly suspended for this must-win clash after picking up bookings in the first two games of the tournament.
He’ll likely be replaced against Yan Sasse against the Blues, with Esperánce’s No. 10 operating off the shoulder of last season’s top goalscorer, Ricardo Rodrigues, who developed through Palmeiras’ esteemed youth setup.
ES Tunis Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
ES Tunis Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-4-1-1): Ben Said; Ben Ali, Tougai, Meriah, Ben Hamida; Mokwana, Guenichi, Ogbelu, Konaté; Sasse; Rodrigo
Chelsea Team News
Another red card for Nicolas Jackson means he’s suspended for Chelsea’s final group game, so Liam Delap will retain his place in Maresca’s starting lineup in Philadelphia.
The Italian admitted that his squad have struggled to train in the build-up to Tuesday night’s game due to the stifling conditions, with Reece James and Levi Colwill absent from recent sessions through illness.
Roméo Lavia should return to Chelsea’s engine room, while Noni Madueke is poised to start out wide with Maresca returning to a more familiar set-up. The Blues boss may be tempted into further rotation given how his team faded in the second half against Flamengo, so Tosin Adarabioyo and Dário Essugo could also come in.
Once again, there’s unlikely to be a look-in for Andrey Santos in midfield.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; Lavia, Essugo; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Delap
ES Tunis vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
European teams have particularly struggled with the tough physical conditions in the United States this summer, and Chelsea distinctly suffered as their Matchday 2 bout with Flamengo wore on.
Preparation for this crucial fixture hasn’t been ideal for Maresca’s side, who are obviously the superior of the two teams but have flattered to deceive at the tournament so far.
ES Tunis, buoyed by their excellent travelling support, may fancy their chances here, but the absence of star man Youcef Belaïli is bound to hurt. They may struggle to test the Blues defensively, but should be able to contain a lethargic Chelsea outfit for the most part.
This has the makings of a tough watch if you’re a Blues supporter—even if progression into the knockouts is secured.
Prediction: ES Tunis 0–1 Chelsea
