Ethan Nwaneri’s Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund Offers Insight into Arsenal Future

Ethan Nwaneri has joined Borussia Dortmund from Arsenal on a season-long loan as the youngster searches for more regular minutes.

The 19-year-old struggled for game time in north London last season, featuring just 12 times before joining Marseille for the second half of the campaign. In France, he scored twice in 11 appearances, but didn’t play any of the club’s final four Ligue 1 matches.

With fierce competition for places in the Arsenal team again this season, the Premier League’s youngest-ever appearance-maker will have to continue his development away from north London.

The attacking midfielder joins an exciting Dortmund team aiming to push Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title in 2026–27 and compete in the Champions League.

BVB, who opened their Bundesliga season with a 2–0 win over Hamburg, have prioritized signing young players this summer as they seek to restore their reputation as one of Europe’s leading nurturers of talent.

The deal for the Englishman comes after summer recruit Giannis Konstantelias suffered an ACL tear on his competitive debut with Dortmund last Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that the German side will cover the entirety of Nwaneri’s salary.

Loan Deal Proves Arsenal Still Believe in Nwaneri

Arsenal are refusing to sell Nwaneri (left) permanently. | Nwaneri

Arsenal might have sent Nwaneri out on loan, but they’re not giving up on him. The loan deal with BVB doesn’t contain a buy option or obligation of any description, meaning the Gunners still view their academy graduate as an important part of their future plans.

Nwaneri had been linked with an Arsenal exit throughout the summer, as had his compatriot and fellow teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly, but the reigning Premier League champions have been unwilling to sanction a permanent exit for either player.

A positive loan spell with Dortmund could make the world of difference for Nwaneri, who should see plenty of minutes at Signal Iduna Park. He will hope to use the experience to work his way back into the first-team picture under Mikel Arteta.

Currently, Nwaneri’s path to the starting lineup is blocked by the likes of Martin Ødegaard, Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz, all of whom can play in his preferred attacking midfield position.

While also capable of operating on the right wing, he’s unlikely to usurp Bukayo Saka in the near future, and will also face competition from Noni Madueke and Max Dowman moving forward.