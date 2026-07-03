Every Celebrity Spotted Watching Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Cabo Verde—World Cup

Pep Guardiola spent four glorious, trophy laden seasons managing Lionel Messi at Barcelona. By the end of their time together, the Catalan coach came to an astute conclusion: “Don’t write about him, don’t try to describe him, watch him.”

More than 70,000 squashed into Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to do just that as Argentina took on Cabo Verde in the most lopsided World Cup knockout tie of all time on Friday. Among the legion of bellowing Argentine fans and a small smattering of those rooting for the tiny African archipelago, there were a few notable figures.

Stars across various mediums braved the sweltering conditions in Florida to see the magic man take to the grand stage once again.

David Beckham

David Beckham was an interested onlooker. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Imagine if David Beckham hadn’t been here? Only Gianni Infantino can rival the former England international for World Cup matches attended this summer—although Beckham somehow managed to squeeze in a trip to Wimbledon as well—and he was unlikely to miss such an occasion in his adopted home city.

The Inter Miami co-owner spent years trying to lure Messi to his MLS franchise. Now that the captain of his club is on home turf with the Argentina national team, it would have been almost rude to skip this fixture.

All the Beckhams

It was a family outing for the Beckhams on Friday. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

David was not alone. It was a family affair for the Beckhams in Miami, with Brooklyn (far left) joined by his wife Nicola Peltz. Romeo was decked out in Argentina apparel while sat behind his father and mother, Victoria.

Shakira

Shakira attending the Argentina vs Cape Verde match in Miami. pic.twitter.com/buxUuny1Lt — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 3, 2026

Shakira is a fixture of the World Cup. The Colombian singer has performed the official song for as many as four different editions of the historic competition—which is more tournaments than her former partner and Spain center back Gerard Pique managed to appear in.

Gabriel Batistuta

🚨 Batistuta finds the net with a stunning strike!pic.twitter.com/1BY8UmuiSc — goalpostFC (@GoalpostFC) July 3, 2026

The man who Messi replaced as Argentina’s all time top scorer was in attendance to watch his compatriot find the net once again. Mario Kempes (out of shot) joined Gabriel Batistuta in the concentration of extraordinary Argentine talent in Miami.

Kempes, El Matador himself, can lay claim to a piece of history that neither Batistuta nor even Messi can boast: winning the World Cup Golden Boot. Although he may not be the last Argentine to claim that award by the end of this summer.

Diego Simeone

📸 Diego Simeone is following Argentina v Cape Verde pic.twitter.com/KtLjsmBnEj — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) July 3, 2026

The Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone may have been one of the few people in Miami not focusing on Messi. Even his own wantaway star Julián Alvarez would have taken a backseat to the attention diverted towards Simeone’s son Giuliano, who started against Cabo Verde on the bench.

IShowSpeed

🚨| WATCH: Speed and his brother Jamal sing Argentina’s national anthem and somehow know it WORD FOR WORD 😭🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0K60l7JhNC — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 3, 2026

Another unrequested fixture of this World Cup has been the omnipresence of streamer IShowSpeed. The self-confessed Cristiano Ronaldo super fan was naturally cheering against Messi, although he and his brother Jamal oddly sung every word of the Argentina national anthem.

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