Every Celebrity Spotted at Brazil’s World Cup Clash With Scotland in Miami

Miami. Brazil. The World Cup. If any fixture was going to lure celebrities out of the woodwork it was this glittering combination of bright lights.

Scotland’s Tartan Army have achieved their own lofty level of fame among local fans during a World Cup to savor for the sunburnt brigade of cheerfully tipsy supporters. After sweeping Boston along in their kilts, Miami has welcomed the tournament’s most beloved fans to South Beach.

They were joined by a host of other starry names, some of whom were also enjoying an alcoholic beverage or two.

David Beckham

David Beckham. En Miami. Tomando vino. Sentado en un palco. Viendo un partido del Mundial. pic.twitter.com/ukIMODHi3v — En Una Baldosa (@enunabaldosa) June 24, 2026

The stadium camera cut to David Beckham just as he was glugging down a glass of wine. The Inter Miami co-owner was certainly more relaxed as a neutral drinking in this clash of styles than he had been while suffering through England’s goalless draw with Ghana the night before.

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham

Jackie Apostel (left) was spotted with Cruz Beckham. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

There were multiple Beckhams in attendance on Wednesday. David’s youngest son Cruz was sat between his father and his partner, Jackie Apostel. The Brazil-born pop star certainly wasn’t a neutral in the stands of Hard Rock Stadium.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello describes herself as “Cuban-Mexican” and boasts U.S. citizenship but is an honorary Brazilian. The pop star has enjoyed repeated success in the South American country and showed that the affection was mutual with a trip to Miami to watch the Seleçao in Brazil’s colors.

Matthew Broderick

The star of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was not in school on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear if Matthew Broderick took a red Ferrari to the stadium, but he did appear to be leaning against a jacket with his most famous character’s name on the back.

Gerard Butler

The proud Scottish actor Gerard Butler had a comfortable seat to watch his nation suffer a nut-and-bolt dismantling in midweek.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho was an expected onlooker. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Before making his unlikely return to the pitch with Italian third-tier side Ravenna, the 46-year-old former World Cup winner was in Miami to watch his fellow professionals. Who knows, Carlo Ancelotti may even be persuaded to call Ronaldinho up for the next major tournament at this rate—Neymar Jr. did get the nod, after all.

Brazilian Soccer Royalty

Ronaldinho was hardly the only notable Brazilian icon at the Hard Rock Stadium—in fact, most of the crowd appeared to have earned at least a few caps. Five winners from 2002 all shared the same VIP section with 1994 champion Bebeto (pictured in the middle).

Roberto Carlos, Kaká, Cafu, Rivaldo and the legendary figure of Ronaldo (from left to right) were all part of the last Brazilian side to win the global title. Luiz Felipe Scolari had so many talented players to choose from he could afford to not even call upon a then-20-year-old Kaká in the final.

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