SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The last time the U.S. men’s national team played a World Cup knockout stage match on home soil, it was just down the road in Stanford against Brazil.

While Bosnia and Herzegovina may not boast the same pizzazz as a World Cup-winning iteration of Brazil, there was some star dust sprinkled around the stands—and in the beards of some fans celebrating Independence Day a little early.

Notable figures from the world of sport and beyond descended upon Northern California. And that’s not even counting the legion of Thomas Jeffersons and Benjamin Franklins littered across the Levi’s Stadium.

U.S. Soccer Royalty

Kelley O'Hara, Alex Morgan, and Jill Ellis are in the Bay for @USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇺🇸@USWNT pic.twitter.com/vDp38Uk7dT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

The USMNT could boast just a single World Cup knockout win in the entire existence of the national team—which went to the first edition of the men’s tournament in 1930—heading into Wednesday’s contest. Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan and Jill Ellis have all won two World Cups—as in the entire competition, let alone just one game after the group stage.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark in attendance for the USA vs. Bosnia at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/x53P3B58To — Fever Updates (@FeverUpdate) July 2, 2026

The basketball phenom Caitlin Clark managed to take a break from the ongoing fallout surrounding her tussle with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas to focus on some soccer. However, Clark couldn’t quite get away from controversy over excessive contact—she has Folarin Balogun to blame for that.

Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan was in Santa Clara, Calif. | Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

The joint-top scorer in USMNT history was on the scene to watch the next golden generation of American talent try and outdo his 2002 vintage which reached the World Cup quarterfinals.

Gregg Berhalter

Absolutely beautiful to see former @USMNT & @ColumbusCrew Manager Gregg Berhalter in attendance cheering on the United States National Team to see his son Sebastian Berhalter sub on! pic.twitter.com/5W00x9Jdjc — Kevin McAndrews (@AhBigKev) July 2, 2026

Gregg Berhalter was unable to win his World Cup knockout match as USMNT manager in 2022, losing meekly to the Netherlands in Qatar. Berhalter opted against calling up his son Sebastian for that roster, but the tenacious midfielder has served as a reliable understudy in Mauricio Pochettino’s setup this summer, coming on to see out Wednesday’s contest in what must have been a poignant moment for his father.

IShowSpeed

🚨| BREAKING: SPEED REACTS TO USA SCORING THE OPENING GOAL AGAINST BOSNIA 🤯🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ug7NS1LgrT — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 2, 2026

The prolific streamer is never far from screaming into the void while being filmed, as though every second of his existence is so excruciating it’s only a matter of time before he erupts in a cathartic release. On this occasion, Balogun’s well-taken (if somewhat fortuitous) opener proved to be the inspiration for his bellowing.

San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo, Curtis Robinson, and Malik Mustapha are at Levi’s Stadium for the World Cup matchup between USA and Bosnia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/spoN5q4AWU — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 2, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers, who normally call Levi’s Stadium home, were well represented by Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo and Malik Mustapha. They were also joined by Curtis Robinson, who only left Northern California for the Dallas Cowboys in April.

Fred Warner

Fred Warner and his wife Sydney are in attendance for the USA vs. Bosnia match pic.twitter.com/zX27CEyfb2 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 2, 2026

49ers linebacker Fred Warner gets his own section as a reward for his fervent World Cup fandom this summer. A matter of hours before Wednesday’s kickoff, Warner was at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca to watch one of the other co-host romp through to the round of 16 against Ecuador.

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