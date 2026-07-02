Every Celebrity Spotted at USMNT’s World Cup Clash vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The last time the U.S. men’s national team played a World Cup knockout stage match on home soil, it was just down the road in Stanford against Brazil.
While Bosnia and Herzegovina may not boast the same pizzazz as a World Cup-winning iteration of Brazil, there was some star dust sprinkled around the stands—and in the beards of some fans celebrating Independence Day a little early.
Notable figures from the world of sport and beyond descended upon Northern California. And that’s not even counting the legion of Thomas Jeffersons and Benjamin Franklins littered across the Levi’s Stadium.
U.S. Soccer Royalty
The USMNT could boast just a single World Cup knockout win in the entire existence of the national team—which went to the first edition of the men’s tournament in 1930—heading into Wednesday’s contest. Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan and Jill Ellis have all won two World Cups—as in the entire competition, let alone just one game after the group stage.
Caitlin Clark
The basketball phenom Caitlin Clark managed to take a break from the ongoing fallout surrounding her tussle with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas to focus on some soccer. However, Clark couldn’t quite get away from controversy over excessive contact—she has Folarin Balogun to blame for that.
Landon Donovan
The joint-top scorer in USMNT history was on the scene to watch the next golden generation of American talent try and outdo his 2002 vintage which reached the World Cup quarterfinals.
Gregg Berhalter
Gregg Berhalter was unable to win his World Cup knockout match as USMNT manager in 2022, losing meekly to the Netherlands in Qatar. Berhalter opted against calling up his son Sebastian for that roster, but the tenacious midfielder has served as a reliable understudy in Mauricio Pochettino’s setup this summer, coming on to see out Wednesday’s contest in what must have been a poignant moment for his father.
IShowSpeed
The prolific streamer is never far from screaming into the void while being filmed, as though every second of his existence is so excruciating it’s only a matter of time before he erupts in a cathartic release. On this occasion, Balogun’s well-taken (if somewhat fortuitous) opener proved to be the inspiration for his bellowing.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers, who normally call Levi’s Stadium home, were well represented by Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo and Malik Mustapha. They were also joined by Curtis Robinson, who only left Northern California for the Dallas Cowboys in April.
Fred Warner
49ers linebacker Fred Warner gets his own section as a reward for his fervent World Cup fandom this summer. A matter of hours before Wednesday’s kickoff, Warner was at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca to watch one of the other co-host romp through to the round of 16 against Ecuador.
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Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.