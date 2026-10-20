Every Chelsea Ballon d’Or Winner Ever

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in modern English soccer.

Roman Abramovich’s arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2003 ushered in a nouveau-riche era of superstar signings and major silverware.

Before his takeover, the Blues had won just one first-division title, 48 years prior, and three FA Cups. But Heavy investment in players and staff quickly transformed the club’s fortunes, bringing a wave of world-class talent to west London.

Yet Chelsea’s success has not always translated into individual honors. The Ballon d’Or, awarded annually to the best male player—initially just Europeans and later the world—since 1956, has remained elusive despite the club’s star-studded squads.

Every Player Who Has Won the Ballon d’Or with Chelsea

Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d'Or before joining Chelsea. | Phil Cole/Getty Images

No player has actually ever won the Ballon d’Or while playing for Chelsea.

Despite the club’s history of superstars, three former Blues have claimed the award—but all did so while playing for AC Milan earlier in their respective careers.

Ruud Gullit won in 1987, many years before joining Chelsea in 1995, later becoming manager. That same year, George Weah also claimed the prize. He became the first non-European winner and remains the only African player to claim the award. His time at Chelsea was on loan from Milan in 2000, while the Liberian later played a handful of games for a pre-Sheikh Mansour Manchester City.

Andriy Shevchenko won the 2004 Ballon d’Or, shortly before joining Chelsea in 2006. The Milan and Ukraine striker beat Barcelona duo Deco—who later played for Chelsea—and Ronaldinho to the prize, but his career at Stamford Bridge yielded only nine Premier League goals.

Chelsea Players Who Have Finished in the Ballon d’Or Top Three

Lampard came close in 2005. | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Frank Lampard came closest to winning the Ballon d’Or as a Chelsea player, finishing second in 2005 after helping the Blues claim their first Premier League title under José Mourinho.

Lampard finished ahead of England teammate Steven Gerrard, who placed third, but neither could catch Barcelona star Ronaldinho, who won by 77 points.

Jorginho also finished in the top three in 2021 after winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with Italy. Despite his impressive year, he finished behind Lionel Messi, who claimed his seventh Ballon d’Or after steering Argentina to the Copa América.

Every Chelsea Player to Finish on the Ballon d'Or Podium

Player Year Position Frank Lampard 2005 2nd Jorginho 2021 3rd