Audiences have already been spoiled by the caliber of UEFA Nations League action during the group stage, but the quality is only set to improve as the stakes are raised in next March’s quarterfinals.

The whole purpose of the Nations League was to rid European soccer of unnecessary friendlies and ensure teams regularly faced opponents on a similar level to themselves. The competition has aided the continent’s weaker teams, even providing unorthodox routes into major tournaments, but has also supplied an abundance of high-profile clashes in each of its five editions.

League A has been the battleground for the collision of behemoths, as evidenced by the most recent group stage with fixtures such as Spain vs. England and France vs. Italy.

The 2026–27 group stage has now concluded, with eight nations booking their ticket to the quarterfinals. Friday’s draw will determine the exact fixtures on the docket during the next international break, but they will be unquestionably tantalizing considering the quality of countries entering the knockout stage.

Here is every quarterfinalist’s possible opponents for the next round.

France

France is under new management for the current Nations League campaign. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: Netherlands, Spain or Norway

Zinédine Zidane’s start as France manager was perfectly pleasant. While the two-time world champion never reached the peak of its power, even losing 3–1 away at Italy, it secured top spot in Group A3 without ever truly breaking stride.

An arduous battle awaits in the quarterfinal, however, with revenge potentially on the cards in a repeat of the 2026 World Cup semifinal with Spain. Les Bleus were comfortably beaten when the nations clashed in North America, and they would ideally want to avoid Luis de la Fuente’s well-oiled machine.

Battles with the Netherlands or Norway are more appetizing, with the latter conquered by France during the World Cup group stage. It has won seven of its last nine games against the Dutch across all competitions.

Germany

Germany is beginning to find its feet under Jürgen Klopp (right). | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: Belgium, Spain or Norway

Jürgen Klopp’s first six matches as Germany boss were a mixed bag. Greece proved his kryptonite in Group A2, but convincing wins over Serbia and the 5–0 thrashing of the Netherlands on Matchday 6 ensured the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager guided Die Mannschaft to first place.

One would expect Germany’s upward trajectory to continue as Klopp’s reign progresses, and a meeting with world champion Spain would certainly prove the acid test. It hasn’t beaten La Roja in a competitive fixture since Euro ‘88.

Norway would be another awkward competitor, especially following last summer’s World Cup performance from Ståke Solbakken’s side, while Mark van Bommel’s Belgium proved tricky customers for France and Italy during the group stage.

England

England is flying high right now. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: Belgium, Netherlands or Norway

England’s confidence could hardly be higher. Not only does it now officially boast the world’s best player, Ballon d’Or-winning captain Harry Kane, it recently ended Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run in regulation time to clinch first place in Group A3.

Luckily for Thomas Tuchel’s men, they can’t face Spain again in the last eight due to UEFA’s regulations for the draw, but they could play a repeat of their World Cup quarterfinal with Norway, which only narrowly ended in their favor after extra time and some Jude Bellingham brilliance.

Supporters will be greeted by plenty of familiar faces if the Three Lions are drawn against the Netherlands, who fielded nine current and former Premier League players in their most recent starting XI. Belgium also boasts an arsenal of talent which has ties with English soccer, including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Jérémy Doku.

Portugal

Portugal is enjoying life without Cristiano Ronaldo. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: Belgium, Netherlands or Spain

Even without international soccer’s greatest goalscorer for much of the group stage, Portugal eased to top spot in Group A4. The current Nations League holder marched to five wins from six as it bid an underwhelming farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old’s penultimate outing came against Spain at the World Cup, with De la Fuente’s side potential opponents for Portugal in the Nations League. It would be a repeat of the 2024–25 competition final, which the Seleção das Quinas won on penalties after a 2–2 draw in normal time.

Failed stints under Roberto Martínez links Portugal and Belgium, who are both relishing life under new coaches at present, while the Iberians could face Netherlands for the first time since the inaugural Nations League final in 2019, which Portugal won 1–0 on home soil.

Belgium

Belgium just about secured second place in the group stage. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: Germany, England or Portugal

Belgium was unable to catch France at the summit of Group A1, but its emphatic 4–1 victory over Italy in its final group stage match proved enough for second. The Red Devils have now won three of their last four under Van Bommel, scoring 10 times in the process as they begin to purr with the Dutchman at the helm.

Unfortunately for the Belgians, they will face one of three titans in the next round. England is probably the side they most want to swerve, although a revitalized Germany and Ronaldo-less Portugal will also serve as immense challenges—and a useful measure of progress under Van Bommel.

Netherlands

Xavi faced his first setback in the humiliating defeat to Germany. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: France, England or Portugal

There might be a few doubts in the back of Dutch minds after an embarrassing five-goal loss to historic rivals Germany last time out, which ironically followed a 7–0 annihilation of Greece. That suggests Xavi’s new-look Netherlands remain a significant work in progress.

An unenviable assignment awaits in the Nations League quarterfinal, with the menacing trio of France, England and Portugal potential opponents. There’s no good outcome for the Oranje during the draw, but they still have the personnel capable of securing a scalp no matter the enemy.

Spain

Spain fears nobody. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: France, Germany or Portugal

Despite finishing behind England in Group A3 on goal difference, Spain remain the best national team in world soccer. An imposing defense, classy midfield and fearsome forward line led by Lamine Yamal means La Roja will fancy its chances against any of three tough quarterfinal adversaries.

Spain sits above France, Germany and Portugal in the current FIFA rankings for good reason, with no roster in international soccer more balanced or well-organized.

Having beaten France and Portugal en route to the world title in North America over the summer, Germany appears the most unpredictable force Spain could face. The pair last faced off at Euro 2024, where La Roja beat their hosts 2–1 courtesy of Mikel Merino’s 119th-minute decider.

Norway

Erling Haaland was key to Norway’s qualification, | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Possible Opponents: France, Germany or England

Norway reached the quarterfinal stage in pretty dramatic circumstances. Needing to beat fellow Scandinavians Denmark in their final group game, Solbakken’s side came from two goals behind away from home to win 3–2 courtesy of Erling Haaland’s 96th-minute penalty kick.

They continue to defy the odds, as they did at the World Cup, and another upset can’t be ruled out against France, Germany or England. This Norway team really can beat anybody on its day, especially with Martin Ødegaard and Haaland in exceptional form.