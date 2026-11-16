Exclusive: English Defender Jess Carter to Sign With Bay FC

Multiple sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated that English defender Jess Carter will sign as a free agent with National Women’s Soccer League club Bay FC.

Carter joined Gotham FC from Women’s Super League side Chelsea in 2024. The 29-year-old played in 30 matches across all competitions for the club this season. She helped Gotham to the 2025 NWSL Championship and 2026 NWSL Shield, but fell just short of another finals appearance after losing to KC Current in the semifinals.

​“The last two and a half years here have been excellent,” Carter told the media after Gotham FC’s semifinal loss. “People are phenomenal here, and I think that’s the biggest credit I can give to the club.”

​Carter will be a welcome addition to a Bay side that did not make the playoffs in 2026, finishing 14th in NWSL standings with the third-worst goal differential in the league. Carter will also shore up a back line for a club that did not re-sign veteran defenders Emily Menges, Abby Dahlkemper and Caprice Dydasco. Carter brings urgently needed experience and a winning mentality to a team looking to finish above the playoff line in ’27.