After almost three years, hundreds of redundancies, billions of dollars spent and an ongoing relegation battle, Manchester United’s majority owners reportedly consider selling part of the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe to be “a mistake.” The steps they could take to rectify that error would have major repercussions across one of soccer’s great institutions.

Ratcliffe elbowed his way into the club he grew up supporting on Christmas Eve 2023, eventually acquiring more than a quarter of shares for in excess of £1.25 billion ($1.64 billion at current rates). This deal was struck under the terms that he would have control over sporting operations while the Glazer family, the club’s majority owners since 2005, retained oversight of commercial and sponsorship matters.

“Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end,” the club’s legendary former fullback Gary Neville seethed on social media after the deal was announced. “The timing of this is truly awful and no functioning organisation would even think about it. Anyway all the very best to Jim Radcliffe (sic) and I hope he can somehow work out a way to get the club right again and back to being something respectable on and off the pitch.” Those hopes have gone emphatically unfulfilled.

The chaos gripping this historic club has only increased since the arrival of Ratcliffe and his drastic measures. A convoluted and often conflicting hierarchy above the ever-changing figure in the manager’s dugout has been set to the backdrop of the current campaign, which represents United’s worst in the Premier League era.

All these factors, on top of the most crucial of all—a threat to the club’s bottom line—have convinced the Glazers that Ratcliffe’s investment has been a mistake, per the Daily Mail. The consequences of these concerns have already been seen in the process of appointing Mauricio Pochettino while the growing strife between United’s two major ownerships factions has even led to the prospect of a sale.

The ‘Surprise’ Departure That Sparked Glazers’ Doubts

Richard Arnold saw the end coming. | Manchester United/Getty Images

According to Avram Glazer, one of Malcolm Glazer’s six children who collectively boast a controlling stake over United, results on the field are irrelevant when it comes to the club’s ability to generate commercial revenue. Moving on the figures responsible for striking those myriad of brand deals, however, will have an impact.

The Daily Mail have claimed that the Glazers “rue” the exit of United’s former commercial director, Richard Arnold. The club’s long-serving executive worked with Ed Woodward before replacing his superior in 2022 with the aim of maintaining the lucrative partnerships they had struck together. It is estimated that Arnold oversaw an influx of £4 billion ($5.3 billion).

Arnold is thought to have jumped before he could be pushed, negotiating a swift exit from the club once it became clear that Ratcliffe would assume partial control. The Glazers were also reportedly “surprised” that two successive employees holding the role of “CEO of Alliances and Partnerships” moved on under Ratcliffe’s watch.

Ratcliffe came in with the promise of “best in class” appointments across the club but has largely been associated with mass redundancies of non-playing staff. Amid the churn of around 300 employees, commercial, media and administrative departments were “heavily hit,” according to a report from Bloomberg.

Since the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the only aspect of the club that could still be considered “best in class” was the commercial department. But the scythe which Ratcliffe has swung in the search for reducing costs has cut the knees of a rare source of success. As one unnamed former club executive told Bloomberg, “Penny wise, pound foolish.”

It has been reported by numerous outlets that the Glazers, who have stayed away from sporting decisions since Ratcliffe’s arrival, intervened to recommend the appointment of Pochettino as manager this month. Ratcliffe had been thought to prefer former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, per The Athletic.

Only time will tell if that is a sign of more involvement to come, although it hints at the mistrust bubbling beneath the surface.

The Glazers’ Stance on Selling Man Utd—Whether Ratcliffe Likes It or Not

The Glazer’s will ultimately have final say on a Manchester United sale. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

When the Glazers first put out a public call for external investment or a full-scale sale of the club in 2022, Ratcliffe was not thought to be the preferred bidder. The Qatari project seeking a complete purchase led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani was the leading candidate in the eyes of the American shareholders. Yet, a chronic failure to produce any proof of funds—or more than two constantly recycled stock images of Sheikh Jassim—forced a pivot to Ratcliffe.

Multiple reports claim that the Glazer siblings are split on a full sale and have a valuation of £6 billion ($7.9 billion) in their sights. The soccer specialist firm Markham Capital & Sports Advisory have predicted that United could command £5 billion ($6.6 billion), but only if the club’s 100,000-seater new stadium is completed, which is expected to cost upward of £2 billion ($2.6 billion).

The Glazers do not need Ratcliffe’s permission to sell the club; thanks to the terms of his initial investment, he would be forced to offload his stake should the majority holders agree. While that remains some way in the distance, the one point of consensus the Glazers have supposedly struck upon is shared by many fans: Ratcliffe’s arrival has been a mistake.