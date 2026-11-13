Mauricio Pochettino Will Hope to Shake Red Flags As Man Utd Confirm Hire

Manchester United have officially named Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach from Wednesday, Nov, 18, putting the Argentine back on the Premier League touchline for the first time since May 2024.

The Red Devils cranked up the carnival music and clicked on the bright lights of their managerial carousel following a dreadful stint from Michael Carrick, who was relieved of his duties on Thursday after a dismal run saw the club win just three games across all competitions so far in 2026–27.

There was plenty of blame to go around for United’s failures—Lisandro Martínez pointed the finger at Jason Wilcox, club icons pointed the finger at the players and Bruno Fernandes pointed the finger at the entire coaching staff—but it was Carrick who paid the ultimate price.

For the eighth time since Sir Alex Ferguson left his post in 2013, United went back to the drawing board, looking for a permanent boss capable of finally getting the club back to the standards and heights enjoyed under the legendary Scot.

Pochettino quickly emerged as the frontrunner during the early days of the November international break and ultimately signed a two-and-a-half year contract, all while still leading the U.S. men’s national team at the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Pochettino Boasts Impressive Triumphs and Glaring Red Flags

Mauricio Pochettino (center) led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Pochettino brings a wealth of Premier League experience to Old Trafford, something Carrick greatly lacked from a managerial perspective. The new hire spent over five years in north London, leading the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur.

Apart from developing the two superstars, Pochettino’s greatest triumph was leading an overachieving Spurs side to their first and only Champions League final in 2019, where they fell short against Liverpool. He also deserves praise for the consistency and stability he brought to Tottenham, which looks more and more like a gargantuan feat as the years go by.

After a brief stint at Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino returned to the English top-flight for a rather tumultuous season at Chelsea. The manager clashed with the club’s hierachy, lost the 2024 Carabao Cup final and oversaw the Blues’ worst Premier League defensive campaign in the modern era.

Then there’s the matter of trophies. Pochettino didn’t lift a single piece of silverware with Spurs or Chelsea. In fact, his only successes came at PSG, when he had Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé running amok in Ligue 1.

Now, Pochettino takes over a fractured, defensively-inept United side, led by a front office who has a quick trigger finger and poor transfer instincts. It will be the test of his career to rescue the Red Devils or become just another name who had his ticket punched to ride the most daunting carousel in England.

U.S. Soccer Left Chasing a Replacement

Mauricio Pochettino (left) was building something special with the USMNT. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Apart from Carrick, the biggest loser in Pochettino’s Premier League return is the USMNT. The Stars and Stripes have suddenly gone from kickstarting a new era under the 54-year-old to scouring the market for his replacement without much of any notice.

U.S. Soccer only just locked down Pochettino to a new four-year contract back in August, securing the Argentine’s services through the 2030 World Cup. The future was looking blissfully bright for the USMNT, especially after it tallied four straight victories in the aftermath of its round of 16 finish at last summer’s showpiece event.

Pochettino’s roots were firmly planted in the United States. He took on a larger role with the nation’s youth levels, named Tyler Adams as his new captain and began the process of blending a new-look squad of veterans and exciting young talent. But United came knocking and took priority over everything Pochettino was building on the international stage.

Now, U.S. Soccer is left to pick up the pieces and find a new manager capable of replacing the great Pochettino. The federation reportedly views former Manchester City and Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola as its “top target” to usher the Stars and Stripes into a new era.

There’s also B.J. Callaghan, who just led Nashville SC to a record-breaking MLS regular season, or the USMNT’s U-23 manager Steve Cherundolo as potential replacements. The federation has months to make a decision before the team’s competitive matches roll around in March.

With how quickly managers come and go at Old Trafford, it will be intriguing to see if Pochettino is even still at the helm in four months time.