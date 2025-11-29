The 10 Fastest Players to Score 100 Premier League Goals—Ranked
Only 34 players in Premier League history have reached the 100-goal mark, but they have been scored at wildly different paces.
The Premier League is widely considered as the best football league in the world. Cracking a century is a milestone reserved for prodigious attackers, so it makes sense that Alan Shearer, the division’s all-time top goalscorer, was the fastest player to reach this marker, doing so in 124 games.
Shearer’s record has stood since 1995, but it’s in real danger of extinction. Erling Haaland has won two Premier League golden boots in his three full seasons in England and is one goal away from reaching the century mark.
The Manchester City talisman failed to topple Shearer’s record in the most fitting of fixtures: against Newcastle United. But with just 109 Premier League games under his belt, it seems like only a matter of time before the Norwegian breaks a three-decade-long record.
In the meantime, we look back at some of the Premier League legends Haaland will join the next time he finds the back-of-the-net time in England’s top flight.
Fastest Players to 100 Premier League Goals
Player
Appearances
Club(s)
1. Alan Shearer
124
Blackburn, Newcastle United
2. Harry Kane
141
Tottenham Hotspur
3. Sergio Agüero
147
Manchester City
4. Thierry Henry
160
Arsenal
5. Mohamed Salah
162
Liverpool
6. Ian Wright
173
Arsenal
7. Robbie Fowler
175
Liverpool
8. Les Ferdinand
178
Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United
T-9. Michael Owen
185
Liverpool
T-9. Andrew Cole
185
Manchester United, Newcastle United
Alan Shearer was prolific in front of goal Blackuburn Rovers and Newcastle, setting the record for fastest to the century goal mark in his 124th game back in December 1995.
Harry Kane’s Tottenham career was packed with goals, reaching his 100th Premier League strike in his 141st game for Spurs. Before Haaland, it was Sergio Agüero who commanded City’s attack and the legendary Argentinian reached the century mark in 147 appearances, the fourth-fastest ever.
Many consider Thierry Henry, who completes the top five, the greatest Premier League player of all time. It took the Arsenal legend 160 games to reach the century mark. Then comes Mohamed Salah in sixth, with the Egyptian needing just 162 games to join the Premier League’s 100-goal club.
Ian Wright and Robbie Fowler were two of the best centre forwards of the 1990s and are next on the least. Wright, the Arsenal great, achieved the feat in 173 games, while the Liverpool legend needed two more games.
The only other player to score his 100th Premier League goal inside 180 appearances is Les Ferdinand, who managed it in 178 games.
The list is completed by the duo of Michael Owen and Andrew Cole, who needed 185 games to achieve the century goal landmark.