The 10 Fastest Players to Score 100 Premier League Goals—Ranked

Erling Haaland is close to joining some of the Premier League greats in an exclusive list.

Roberto Casillas

Alan Shearer is the Premier League all-tim top goalscorer with 260 goals.
Alan Shearer is the Premier League all-tim top goalscorer with 260 goals. / Ben Radford /Allsport/Getty

Only 34 players in Premier League history have reached the 100-goal mark, but they have been scored at wildly different paces.

The Premier League is widely considered as the best football league in the world. Cracking a century is a milestone reserved for prodigious attackers, so it makes sense that Alan Shearer, the division’s all-time top goalscorer, was the fastest player to reach this marker, doing so in 124 games.

Shearer’s record has stood since 1995, but it’s in real danger of extinction. Erling Haaland has won two Premier League golden boots in his three full seasons in England and is one goal away from reaching the century mark.

The Manchester City talisman failed to topple Shearer’s record in the most fitting of fixtures: against Newcastle United. But with just 109 Premier League games under his belt, it seems like only a matter of time before the Norwegian breaks a three-decade-long record.

In the meantime, we look back at some of the Premier League legends Haaland will join the next time he finds the back-of-the-net time in England’s top flight.

Fastest Players to 100 Premier League Goals

Sergio Aguero
Erling Haaland will also overtake Sergio Agüero as the fastest Man City player to score 100 Premier League goals. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Player

Appearances

Club(s)

1. Alan Shearer

124

Blackburn, Newcastle United

2. Harry Kane

141

Tottenham Hotspur

3. Sergio Agüero

147

Manchester City

4. Thierry Henry

160

Arsenal

5. Mohamed Salah

162

Liverpool

6. Ian Wright

173

Arsenal

7. Robbie Fowler

175

Liverpool

8. Les Ferdinand

178

Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United

T-9. Michael Owen

185

Liverpool

T-9. Andrew Cole

185

Manchester United, Newcastle United

Alan Shearer was prolific in front of goal Blackuburn Rovers and Newcastle, setting the record for fastest to the century goal mark in his 124th game back in December 1995.

Harry Kane’s Tottenham career was packed with goals, reaching his 100th Premier League strike in his 141st game for Spurs. Before Haaland, it was Sergio Agüero who commanded City’s attack and the legendary Argentinian reached the century mark in 147 appearances, the fourth-fastest ever.

Many consider Thierry Henry, who completes the top five, the greatest Premier League player of all time. It took the Arsenal legend 160 games to reach the century mark. Then comes Mohamed Salah in sixth, with the Egyptian needing just 162 games to join the Premier League’s 100-goal club.

Ian Wright and Robbie Fowler were two of the best centre forwards of the 1990s and are next on the least. Wright, the Arsenal great, achieved the feat in 173 games, while the Liverpool legend needed two more games.

The only other player to score his 100th Premier League goal inside 180 appearances is Les Ferdinand, who managed it in 178 games.

The list is completed by the duo of Michael Owen and Andrew Cole, who needed 185 games to achieve the century goal landmark.

