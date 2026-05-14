FIFA Announce 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show Headliners: Full Details

FIFA announced that for the first time in history, a Super Bowl-esque halftime show will take place during the 2026 World Cup final.

The 2026 World Cup will be historic and unprecedented in more ways than one: the first World Cup with three host nations, the maiden 48-team tournament, 104 games and now, the final of soccer’s showpiece event will feature a musical halftime performance.

“For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will feature a Halftime Show, bringing together superstars for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose, broadcast live around the world,” FIFA wrote.

“A FIFA World Cup first, the Halftime Show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. A landmark initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world.”

Here’s all the details from the first ever World Cup final halftime show.

Who Will Perform in the 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show?

Madonna is one of the most iconic pop stars in history. | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 2026 World Cup final halftime show will be headlined by Shakira, Madonna and BTS, a spectacle curated by Coldplay vocalist, Chris Martin.

It was Martin who picked the headliners for this World Cup first, and he was the main protagonist in the video announcement revealing the performers.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.



Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,… pic.twitter.com/H2c2mc9q0b — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 14, 2026

With the combination of pop music coming from the U.S., Latin America and Korea, the World Cup final halftime show will personify the global nature of the sport.

Madonna is a seven-time Grammy award winner and BTS became the first ever K-Pop group to receive a Grammy nomination in 2020.

Apart from having four Grammy awards, Shakira is synonymous with the World Cup, having made some of the best and most iconic World Cup songs of all time. In fact, it won’t be the first time the Colombian singer performs in a World Cup final, having starred in the opening ceremony of the 2014 final at the iconic Estadio Maracaná in Brazil.

How Long Will the World Cup Final Halftime Show Last?

The 2025 Club World Cup final also featured a halftime show. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s unknown how long the 2026 World Cup final halftime show will last, but there’s fresh precedent that should serve as an indicator.

FIFA also had a halftime show during the 2025 Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The show, headlined by Colombian artist J Balvin, lasted a little over 11 minutes.

The duration is similar to the typical run-time of Super Bowl halftime shows in the NFL’s showpiece event.

The duration of halftime is soccer if 15 minutes, but because of the concert that will unfold, the interval during the 2026 World Cup final could last almost double that. The halftime break during the 2025 Club World Cup final lasted around 25 minutes.

Date of 2026 World Cup Final Halftime show

MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. After the opening 45 minutes, the worldwide superstars will make the World Cup final their own stage.

Kick-off for the final is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, so the halftime show should start close to 4 p.m. ET.

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