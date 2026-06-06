FIFA Makes Major Pre-Match Change Ahead of 2026 World Cup

For the first time in World Cup history, every single player on a nation’s matchday squad will walk out onto the pitch and sing the national anthem before the game, as FIFA has altered the traditional pre-match ceremony for the first 48-team edition of the tournament this summer.

In the past, both teams' starting lineups would line up single file, along with the referees, before the away team walked past the home team for a pre-match handshake. Both captains would also exchange pennants with each other and participate in the coin toss to decide which team kicks off.

For the 2026 World Cup, though, FIFA has introduced a new “fan-centric” pre-match ceremony that will gather every player in the squad, including substitutes, around the center circle, facing one another during each team’s national anthem.

Captains will still participate in the coin flip and pennant exchange, and there will be a handshake for the teams, as well. The change, however, is being made to ensure that each player gets an opportunity to engage in the patriotism, standing on the pitch for their national anthem, while every fan gets an equal view of the proceedings—rather than facing the players’ backs as they would have in the past.

How the USMNT’s first World Cup match could look like against Paraguay. | FIFA

“Having all players and referees face each other in the center circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a press release.

In addition to the players’ positioning around the circle, massive flags of each nation, spanning nearly half the field, will create a stunning view. At the same time, fireworks and other display elements in the revamped pre-match ceremony will be visible to both in-person and television audiences.

The decision marks a shift from last year’s 2025 Club World Cup, when players were introduced individually in an NBA-style approach, much to the dismay of the international soccer community.

Different From Other U.S. Sports Events

Anthem singers and flyovers aren’t common at the World cup. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

For U.S. sports fans not as familiar with soccer, the World Cup pre-match anthems will be strikingly different from those in the domestic sports scene.

Unlike at most U.S. events, there will be three anthems played: first, as players walk out to the FIFA Anthem, followed by the anthems of both participating nations. There will also be no anthem singers. Instead, FIFA uses a pre-approved recording of the anthem for each nation, with fans and players welcome to sing along.

Italy, although absent from this year’s tournament, is known for its passionate singing. At the same time, Canada’s Maxime Crépeau shed a tear listening to the anthem earlier this week in his team’s final send-off game. U.S. players are among the few to put their hands on their chests, while the singing is often less emphatic than in other nations.

Different For Opening Games

Shakira will perform to open the 2026 World Cup, as she did in 2006, 2010 and 2014. | STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

While all 104 matches at the largest-everWorld Cup will feature the new fan-centric anthem procedure, there will be additional pre-match ceremonies for the three co-hosts’ opening games and the final.

Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca will host the first match of the tournament on Friday between Mexico and South Africa and will feature a pre-match concert by the legendary Shakira, as well as Burna Boy, the Latin rock band Maná, Colombian singer J Balvin and South African pop star Tyla.

The following day sees Canada open their World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina after performances by Canadian singers Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette, among others.

The USMNT will be the final host to kick off the tournament when they take on Paraguay, after performances from Katy Perry, LISA, Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, Brazilian pop artist Anitta and hip-hop artist Future.

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