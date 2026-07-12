‘Hopefully’—FIFA President Defends Donald Trump World Cup Trophy Plan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed President Trump will be present at the trophy ceremony after the 2026 World Cup final, reminding fans that has long been the process for soccer’s global showpiece.

Infantino’s relationship with President Trump is no secret and has been subject of much scrutiny, including earlier in the World Cup after he reached out to discuss the red card handed out to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, which was subsequently rescinded.

“We’re in touch regularly,” Infantino told blue Sport. “Almost every day—he’s happy and really enjoys the tournament. He watches all the games on TV.”

Trump was famously involved in the trophy ceremony for Chelsea’s 2025 Club World Cup victory last summer, remaining on stage while the Blues celebrated with their prize, and he is due to be part of this year’s ceremony as well.

However, rather than any personal favor between two friends, Trump’s presence will be part of the ongoing tradition for the host nation’s president to be involved.

“Hopefully we’ll present the trophy together in the final,” he confirmed. “That’s always been the plan—and that’s how it’s always been done in the past—for the president of the country hosting the final to present the trophy together with the FIFA president.”

Infantino Explains President Trump’s Absence From Matches

President Trump is yet to attend any World Cup games. | Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Despite his repeated presence during the build-up to the tournament, Trump has not been seen in the stands at any matches thus far, with Infantino confirming he takes in most of the action at home on TV.

Asked whether security concerns have been behind Trump’s continued absence, Infantino insisted: “No, no. I suppose he still has a few other things to do.

“When he’s at the stadium, people will ask, ‘What’s he doing at the stadium when there’s so much going on in the world?’

“I’m always in touch with him and his government, which is doing a great job with the World Cup.”

With the USMNT now out of the tournament, it appears likely that President Trump’s first appearance this summer could come at the World Cup final, which will be held at New York City’s MetLife Stadium on July 19.

“We will be together with the President, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said earlier this summer. “We are together all the time.”

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