FIFA Responds to Thomas Tuchel ‘Begging’ for World Cup Change

England manager Thomas Tuchel is tipped to keep pushing FIFA over the positioning of photographers pregame, despite being granted a concession after initial complaints.

The spotlight was on Tuchel before England faced Croatia at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, having been strangely questioned by U.K. reporters if he—as a German—would sing the English anthem.

Tuchel diplomatically said he was “not there yet” but teased he might be willing to should his team reach a first men’s World Cup final in 60 years. “At the very end, maybe.”

Still, when the anthems were being played shortly before kickoff against Croatia, the manager found himself confronted with a wall of cameras no more than two or three feet from his face.

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Tuchel Granted Concession After ‘Begging’

Tuchel could not see his own players. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Tuchel said he was “begging” FIFA to “change the position of the photographers” on the grounds that it left him unable to see his players in what should have been a career highlight, regardless of nationality. “I was waiting for this moment and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers, half a meter away, and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience.”

FIFA’s response has been to tweak the protocol during these pregame moments.

Photographers must group closer together than before, while managers and coaching staff are permitted to move left or right to view the players on the pitch. However, The Times reports that it might not be enough for Tuchel, left questioning why he—rather than the photographers—must be the one to move outside his space in the pitch-side technical area to avoid a repeat.

England’s Football Association could yet become involved in taking up the matter further with FIFA.

What’s Next for Tuchel, England?

The Three Lions, among the more impressive offensive teams in the opening round of fixtures after dismantling Croatia and only denied more goals by goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

With that anticipated to be the toughest Group L match for England, it bodes well for upcoming Ghana and Panama games. Victory over Ghana on June 23 at Gillette Stadium would guarantee that England tops the group standings and secures a more favorable early knockout route. Even just a draw in that match could all but confirm a place in the knockout phase.

By winning Group L, England would face a third-place team in the round of 32 and then potentially co-host Mexico—already confirmed as Group A winner—in the round of 16.

But when England and its staff emerges from the tunnel in Foxborough next Tuesday, plenty of eyes will once more be on Tuchel at the sideline.

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