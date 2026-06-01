Five Players Who Could Take Canada’s Final World Cup Spot After Marcelo Flores Injury—Ranked

When Marcelo Flores jammed his knee and hit the pitch in tears, it was evident to the World Cup-bound Canadian players that their teammate’s tournament dream was over.

On Sunday, Canada manager Jesse Marsch confirmed that Flores would miss the World Cup after rupturing his ACL, as his Tigres side fell to Toluca on penalties in the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

While the moment brought immense heartbreak, it also dealt a major blow to Marsch’s plans. The 22-year-old, known for slick dribbling skills and line-breaking ability, is a unique player in Canada’s pool, with no other offering a comparable level. Effectively, it’s an entire tactical plan removed from Canada’s arsenal.

Marsch will have until roughly 2:59 p.m. ET on June 11 to determine a replacement, before Canada opens the World Cup 24 hours later against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. On Sunday, though, he confirmed that no choice was imminent, but that potential replacements had become aware of the situation.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks five players who could claim Flores’s spot on the World Cup roster.

5. Jacen Russell-Rowe

Jacen Russell-Rowe scored for Canada in an unofficial friendly in January. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jacen Russell-Rowe was among the players sent home from the 32-man preliminary camp, but the striker offers some of the tenacity and speed in the space above the attacking penalty area that Flores could have offered.



Russell-Rowe doesn’t have much international experience, but scored in Canada’s 1–0 unofficial friendly win over Guatemala in January, finishing with a slick header off a cross.



Since then, he has also adjusted to the tenacity of Ligue 1 after moving to Toulouse from MLS side Columbus Crew. Although he is likely behind Daniel Jebbison in the depth chart, his characteristics could soften Flores’s absence.

4. Junior Hoilett

Junior Hoilett was a key piece for Canada at the 2022 World Cup. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Marsch told Junior Hoilett to stay ready, even though the soon-to-be 36-year-old wasn’t invited to the 32-man camp. Known as “O.G.” to his national team teammates, Hoilett has been a fixture of Canadian soccer for a generation, scoring 17 goals in 69 caps and appearing in every match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



While he has lost a step in the twilight of his career, he offers elite set-piece delivery and the ability to play both as a skillful winger, an attacking midfielder or a deeper-lying striker. That versatility closely fits what Flores would offer, albeit with a nearly 14-year age gap.



In January, Hoilett joined EFL League Two side Swindon Town and only managed a goal and two assists in 721 minutes. The World Cup is probably too big a test for any significant minutes, but his ability to come off the bench briefly in several positions and his veteran leadership could be attractive options for an otherwise young team.

3. Jayden Nelson

Jayden Nelson suited up for Canada in friendlies and the Gold Cup 2025. | Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Canada wants explosive energy off the bench in wide areas, Jayden Nelson is the man to call. While he hasn’t been at his best with Austin FC this season, he played an important depth role behind Canadian winger Ali Ahmed in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s run to the 2025 MLS Cup final and is used to playing impact minutes off the bench.



While he isn’t as skilled on the ball as Flores, he offers straight-line speed and can dribble through defenders when he’s at his best. The consistency has never been there—he has two goals in 445 minutes this season—but he may have the most ability to deliver an electrifying few minutes off the bench.

2. Daniel Jebbison

Daniel Jebbison has become a regular call for Jesse Marsch’s Canada roster. | ndrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The top attacking option if Marsch wants to add to his strikers, Daniel Jebbison, was a late cut to the group despite a promising showing against Iceland in the March window. The 23-year-old scored six goals in 38 games with EFL Championship side Preston North End this season, and at 6'3", brings size and speed to Canada’s frontline.



Those skillsets could prove vital should the towering Promise David, who hasn’t played since February, be unable to hit 100% in his miraculous return from hip tendon surgery. He’s not a winger, but he adds depth to another attacking position. However, he was sent home from the preliminary camp.

1. Ralph Priso

Ralph Priso made his Canada debut in March agaisnt Tunisia, before picking up an injury. | Vaughan Ridley/Getty Images

If Marsch opts to go with a non-attacking replacement, Ralph Priso should be the top choice. The 23-year-old was likely the 27th man on the list when it was cut down to 26, and shores up a center back position, where four of the five selected have not played significant minutes in 2026.



Priso recently returned from a knee injury himself, but scored in his first game back with the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 4–2 win over San Diego FC on May 21. Despite his smaller stature for a center back, he is versatile as a central midfielder as well, and the ability to play multiple positions can be extremely valuable at a World Cup.

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