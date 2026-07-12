Five 2026 World Cup Stars That Could Join MLS

The 2026 World Cup brought over 1,000 soccer players to North American shores, and for many, it meant training at Major League Soccer facilities, exposing some of the world’s best talents to MLS in at least one way for the first time.

With the tournament bringing massive attention to soccer, there’s hope it can boost MLS viewership and more, as the league was the sixth-most represented among leagues across the global game. Now, with the new World Cup cycle underway, could some of the tournament’s stars be bound for the 30-team U.S. first division?

Already, the San Jose Earthquakes signed Scottish goalkeeper Aaron Gunn and parted ways with previous No. 1, Daniél. There could be plenty of others to follow a similar path.

Here, Sports Illustrated looks at some names MLS teams could try to lure.

Elijah Just—New Zealand

Elijah Just scored three goals in as many games at his first World Cup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

What is the World Cup if not a stage for breakout stars? That’s exactly what New Zealand winger Elijah Just made of this summer’s tournament, finding the back of the net three times in as many appearances. He scored a brace in New Zealand’s opening 2–2 draw with Iran, before adding a goal in a 5–1 defeat to Belgium.

At 26 years old, he’s likely at the best possible point in his career and has already been impressive in the Scottish Championship with Motherwell, where he registered seven goals and seven assists in 35 games in 2025–26.

While he’s signed through 2027 in Scotland, the left winger should be affordable for any MLS club looking to make a move, and he would join fellow All Whites Michael Boxall and Finn Surman in the league after all three performed well at the World Cup.

Romelu Lukaku—Belgium

Romelu Lukaku's time in Europe might be done. | REUTERS

Romelu Lukaku isn’t fit to play 90 minutes anymore, but why wouldn’t an MLS club be interested in a striker who scored three goals in just 230 minutes at this year’s World Cup? Not to mention he’s one of the preeminent goalscorers of a generation.

A bona fide superstar during his time with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United, Lukaku finally seems to be back at full health and ready to contribute. In MLS, where plenty of defenders are from a lower level, why wouldn’t he want to show he can continue scoring at an elite rate?

Back in 2021, he name-dropped each of LAFC and LA Galaxy, as well as New York City FC and Inter Miami. A move to LAFC or the Galaxy seems unlikely at this point, but inking a deal to become NYCFC’s marquee signing for the opening season at Etihad Park in 2027 could be in the cards.

Christian Pulisic—USMNT

Could Christian Pulisic make more money in MLS? | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

This would be a big decision that would alter the landscape of the USMNT after its disappointing end to the 2026 World Cup. After failing to score in the second half of the 2025–26 season with AC Milan and having underwhelmed at his home World Cup, could Christian Pulisic—arguably the best U.S. player at the club level—make his way to MLS?

The 27-year-old hasn’t lived up to expectations for a while now, and MLS teams would be ready to spend significant cash to bring in the most recognizable American face in the sport. Stepping into the MLS level would also likely be a breeze for him and keep him in a prominent role with the USMNT—as Messi has been with Inter Miami and Argentina, albeit being one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

Pulisic in MLS seems like it will happen one day. At this point? Probably not. Yet, that doesn’t mean there won’t be an effort, led by a lucrative offer to try and lure him right now, even as he’s recovering from a micro-fracture and bone bruise of the right tibia/fibula.

Gio Reyna—USMNT

Gio Reyna didn't impress at the 2026 World Cup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Gio Reyna is a talented player—it’s why Mauricio Pochettino brought him to the World Cup. Yet Gio Reyna is also a player seeking a level that is too high for his current standing, having failed to secure significant minutes in each of the last three seasons with Borussia Dortmund and last year with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

At 23 years old, it’s evident that the skillful attacker needs a spark to rekindle his career, which could completely go to waste if he’s stuck riding the bench in Europe. A short stint in MLS could bring him back to form, giving him some key minutes and potentially another shot at a European stage of his career ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

In the near term, a return to NYCFC could be in the cards if they’re looking for a new DP now that 39-year-old Maxi Moralez is out for the season due to an ACL injury. Still, other suitors could include Austin FC, LAFC or even LA Galaxy, who recently parted ways with DP winger Gabriel Pec.

Mohamed Salah—Egypt

It all got emotional for Mohamed Salah at the 2026 World Cup. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

For two years, Mohamed Salah has been linked with MLS. At times, it’s been San Diego FC and most recently, it’s Sporting Kansas City, who The Athletic reported were “top suitors” at the moment if the Egyptian superstar chooses to come stateside in the near future. Regardless, a decision will have to come soon, with his World Cup campaign in the books and seasons resuming in North America, Europe and Saudi Arabia, where he reportedly has massive offers.

While his 257 goals in 442 games with Liverpool were enough to make him attractive to any MLS team looking to add attacking firepower, this World Cup may have sold him on North America more than ever. He partied in the streets of Vancouver after helping Egypt to the nation’s first-ever World Cup win and even quipped, “Maybe I’ll live here one day,” when asked about the World Cup on the West Coast.

SKC seems to be the frontrunner for now, but LA Galaxy could be in the mix after splitting with Pec, as could the Vancouver Whitecaps, if a potentially rumored new owner looks to bring one of the city’s World Cup stars as a first big move ... should the team remain in the market.

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