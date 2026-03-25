Five Potential MLS Destinations for Mohamed Salah—Ranked

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to leave the Premier League giants at the end of the 2025–26 season, and as soon as he announced his upcoming departure, speculation swirled about his next stop.

With a European career that peaked at Liverpool, the 35-year-old now seeks his next chapter, potentially in Europe or possibly leaving the continent for the likes of Saudi Arabia or MLS.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the five MLS teams most likely to bring in the Egyptian right-wing superstar.

5. FC Dallas

FC Dallas would be an untraditional MLS team for a European superstar. | Sam Hodde/Getty Images

FC Dallas might want to swing big this summer, as they finish renovations at Toyota Stadium and build on a hot start to 2026. Already boasting Croatia World Cup hopeful Petar Musa as a key striker, adding a talent like Salah to set him up and diversify their attack could be enticing.



Although Dallas is not a team that has traditionally taken on lucrative aging European stars, they would mark the latest smaller side to join that fray. If Vancouver Whitecaps can sign Thomas Müller and Minnesota United can secure James Rodríguez, why can’t Dallas grab Salah?

4. Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City is in a rebuild. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

When Cristiano Ronaldo was courting offers as his European career came to a close, Sporting Kansas City led among MLS teams seeking his signature. In coordination with the club, MLS, and its partners, reports surfaced of a Lionel Messi-like deal being offered to the Portuguese superstar.



Since then, SKC has gone through a rebuild in every aspect. The club has struggled in the last several seasons and currently relies heavily on Dejan Joveljić for attacking production. At the same time, Peter Mallouk recently purchased an 80% controlling share of the team for $700 million and spoke of his commitment to increased investment in the club.



With a new majority owner and the new president of soccer operations, David Lee, at the helm, Sporting Kansas City has a largely blank canvas and could see the Egyptian winger as part of a rebuild.

3. New York City FC

Etihad Park is set to open in 2027 for New York City FC. | New York City FC

After years with Liverpool, it would be odd to see Salah pull on a baby blue City kit, even if it’s New York City FC and not that of Manchester City. Yet, with the Pigeons set to open a new stadium in Queens in 2027, the winger might be the perfect fit to signify the club’s new era.



NYCFC already uses the three-DP roster model, so it would not need to change. However, it would likely have to move on from center back Thiago Martíns, who takes up a DP spot and has a contract set to expire at the end of 2026.



For Salah to join this summer, it would likely be on a deal similar to that of Rodrigo De Paul and Müller in 2025, first signing on Targeted Allocation Money with a prorated salary of less than $1.5 million for 2026, before shifting into a full DP contract for 2027.



Marketing-wise, it makes sense. Tactically, it would allow Nicolás Fernández to focus on attacking midfield and for the team to add depth at right wing, a starting role currently held by Agustín Ojeda.

2. Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC’s new stadium is set to open in 2028. | Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC has been looking for a superstar, and billionaire owner Joe Mansueto isn’t afraid to splash some cash. In 2025, the club attempted to sign both Neymar Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne, but failed to land either. Now, Salah enters the picture as the latest superstar of the 2010s to leave his longtime European club.



The Fire currently has Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers and left winger Jonathan Bamba as Designated Players, with four U22 Initiative players. While Bamba has had flashes, Cuypers proved his $3.24 million salary in 2025, scoring 17 goals, and he has four goals in five matches this season.



Chicago would need to switch roster construction models and likely buy down one of the U22 Initiative players to make any Salah deal work. Still, adding the Egyptian’s skills to the right wing, with Bamba on the left and Cuypers centrally, would give them the best front three in MLS.



The club is also set to move into a new stadium in 2028, and Salah could be the marquee face of their next evolution.

1. San Diego FC

San Diego FC could stand the best chance at securing Salah this summer. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Salah and San Diego FC have been linked before. Egyptian and British billionaire Mohamed Mansour owns the two-year-old club and is looking for its next marquee international superstar after exiling Mexico international Hirving Lozano.



While 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer has been exceptional, scoring 27 goals and adding 22 assists in his first 50 matches across all competitions, it’s become clear that the team needs another step up to contend truly.



Salah, even at his age, could be that player and allow Dreyer to shift into an attacking midfield role, potentially elevating his play, as well as adding a menacing attacker on the right side.



San Diego was already linked with De Bruyne before he joined Napoli, and it has financial might. Already a team with high ambitions, the California side is likely the favorite to land Salah in MLS, even if they need to split with Lozano to make it happen.

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