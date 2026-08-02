Five Things We Learned From Wrexham’s Preseason Defeat to Sunderland

CHESTER, Pa. — Wrexham’s preseason campaign came to an end with a 1–0 defeat to Sunderland in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Black Cats were the better side and deservedly took the lead in the first half when Nordi Mukiele fired home from a tight angle after excellent hold-up play by Brian Brobbey. Wrexham thought they had found an equalizer soon afterward, but Nathan Broadhead’s finish was ruled out for offside.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium after the break as Phil Parkinson’s side had another valuable runout ahead of the new season. Wrexham now turn their attention to competitive action, beginning with a Carabao Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough on Friday, Aug. 7, before opening the Championship campaign away to Cardiff City on Monday, Aug. 17.

Imray Makes His Debut

Imray gave supporters a taste of what he can offer in a Wrexham shirt. | X/Wrexham_AFC

Wrexham completed their first signing of the summer when Danny Imray joined from Crystal Palace earlier this week, and he was thrown straight into action against Sunderland.

The 23-year-old was brought in to become the club’s first-choice right wingback and gave supporters an encouraging glimpse of what he can offer. Imray made a crucial defensive intervention early on to deny Romaine Mundle what looked like a certain goal, while also providing a consistent outlet in attack and delivering several dangerous crosses into the box.

Wrexham’s 3-5-2 system was often restricted by the lack of natural wingbacks last season, but Imray’s arrival looks like a significant step toward solving that issue. If Liberato Cacace can stay fit on the opposite flank, the Red Dragons could finally unlock the width and attacking freedom that was missing at times during last season's playoff push.

Okonkwo Back in Goal

Arthur Okonkwo faces an uncertain future at Wrexham. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In the same week Arthur Okonkwo was linked with an exit, he returned to Wrexham’s starting lineup for their final preseason friendly. The 24-year-old was left out of the squad entirely for the defeat to Liverpool but was handed another opportunity in Philadelphia.

Wrexham remain in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, and until one arrives, there is genuine uncertainty over who will begin the Championship season as the club’s first choice. Okonkwo was dropped for the final four matches of last season and has yet to be offered a new contract despite entering the final year of his current deal.

If the Red Dragons viewed him as their long-term No. 1, they likely would have rewarded him with improved terms by now and would not be actively pursuing another goalkeeper. Instead, he appears to be battling Danny Ward for the backup role while the search for a new starter continues.

Thomason Returns to Midfield

Thomason has only started five competitive matches for Wrexham in his favorite role. | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With few opportunities left to experiment before the new season, Phil Parkinson restored George Thomason to his preferred central midfield role. The 25-year-old started only five matches in his natural position last season, with the last coming in December’s defeat to Swansea City.

An injury crisis forced Thomason to fill in at left wingback in the following match, where he produced three assists in Wrexham’s thrilling 5–3 victory over Sheffield United. From that point on, he remained in the role for the rest of the campaign, impressing with his work rate and consistency.

While Thomason proved to be a dependable option out wide, it was always evident that wingback was not his natural position. Ideally, Cacace will start there whenever available, with Thomason providing quality cover. His latest display in midfield served as a timely reminder of where he is at his best.

A Big Winner

Cadamarteri has been the big winner for Wrexham this summer. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bailey Cadamarteri played just 46 minutes of Championship soccer for Wrexham last season but started four of the club’s five preseason matches. He has been one of the biggest winners of the summer and could find himself in the starting lineup when the competitive campaign begins.

Although naturally a striker, the 21-year-old has featured as a makeshift attacking midfielder throughout preseason, giving Parkinson another option in the role following Lewis O’Brien’s move into a deeper midfield position. It may not be where Cadamarteri sees his long-term future, but it currently offers his clearest path to regular first-team action.

There was a strong case for sending Cadamarteri out on loan this season, but his performances this summer suggest he is already capable of contributing to the first team. The fact he still qualifies as an U-21 player and does not occupy a registered squad place only strengthens that argument.

Key Duo Miss Preseason

Windass has not played since the final day of last season. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ben Sheaf and Josh Windass were among Wrexham’s standout performers last season, but both now appear set to miss the start of the new campaign through injury. Parkinson had hoped the pair would feature at some stage during the U.S. tour, but both were absent again against Sunderland on Sunday.

With no preseason minutes under their belts, both players will need to be eased back into action once they return, meaning it could be some time before either is ready to start. Parkinson plans to use the upcoming Carabao Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough as an opportunity to build their fitness—a potentially controversial approach, but one that could prove beneficial for two of his key players.

Even if they are available next weekend, it would still be a surprise to see either start against Cardiff City on opening night. As a result, two important positions in the lineup could be up for grabs when the Championship season gets underway.

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